Open Menu

Landstar pays $57M to add 857 acres to Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens

Landstar also upped its loan on the project by $51M to $216M

Miami /
Jan.January 25, 2023 09:52 AM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Landstar Development Group's Virginia Cepero, Rosa Eckstein Schecter, and David Serviansky along with a rendering of Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Landstar Development Group)

From left: Landstar Development Group’s Virginia Cepero, Rosa Eckstein Schecter, and David Serviansky along with a rendering of Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Landstar Development Group)

Avenir’s master developer paid $56.7 million for 857 acres in the Palm Beach Gardens planned community.

Records show that Avenir Holdings LLC sold the acreage to Avenir Development LLC. Both entities are managed by partners of Landstar Development Group, a Coral Gables-based family-owned real estate developer.

Landstar was founded in central Florida in 1978 and has developments across Florida and Texas, according to its website. It is led by principals Bernard Eckstein, David Serviansky, Eduardo Stern, Roberto Horwitz, Rodolfo Stern, Rosa Eckstein Schecter, and CFO Virginia Cepero.

Landstar’s 4,752-acre Avenir has been in the works since 2016, when Palm Beach Gardens approved the development of 3,900 homes, 2 million square feet of office space and 400,000 square feet of retail in 2016. The development also includes a 2,400-acre nature preserve, a 300-key hotel and a golf club.

The site is a special taxing district, led by the public private partnership Avenir Community Development District, which is headed by five Landstar partners. The special taxing district is financing the construction of public infrastructure in the development.

According to records, Landstar established Avenir Holdings in 2012, and bought the land just north of Northlake Boulevard for $20 million that year.

Landstar has expanded the Avenir development site before, including adding 445 acres for $69.4 million in 2021. Another large plot of acreagee traded between the same entities for $95 million in 2018. Avenir Holdings also sold 2,287 acres to Avenir Development for $15 million in 2017.

Records show Landstar has funded Avenir Development’s purchases with financing from Avenir Holdings. In this latest deal, Landstar upped the mortgage between the two entities by an additional $51 million to $215.9 million, according to property records.

Other homebuilders have bought homesites at Avenir since the project’s approval. GL Homes paid $35.3 million for 337 home sites in December. PulteGroup dropped $21.7 million on 178 home sites at Avenir since 2021. Toll Brothers, Kenco, KHovnanian, Divosta, and Akel Homes are also building homes in Avenir.

Centaur Holdings, a Switzerland-based investment company that is developing Panther National Golf Club at Avenir, secured a $170 million financing package for the project from Monroe Capital in May.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Avenirpalm beach countypalm beach gardens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Howard Elfman, Mauricio Umansky and Santiago Arana
    The Agency returns to Palm Beach County
    The Agency returns to Palm Beach County
    Savanna's Chris Schlank with rendering of Olara
    Savanna launches condo sales at Olara in West Palm
    Savanna launches condo sales at Olara in West Palm
    From left: Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, MG3 Group’s Marcelo Saiegh, and TA Realty's James Buckingham (Getty, Prologis, MG3 Group, TA Realty)
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    Former NFL owner Dwight Schar, 550 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach
    Billionaire former NFL owner Dwight Schar sells Palm Beach estate for $45M
    Billionaire former NFL owner Dwight Schar sells Palm Beach estate for $45M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    South Florida residential dollar volume falls 50% in December
    South Florida residential dollar volume falls 50% in December
    3565 North Ocean Boulevard, Gulf Stream and J&K Ingredients' James Sausville
    Baking mogul scores $32M on oceanfront estate flip
    Baking mogul scores $32M on oceanfront estate flip
    Renderings of Oko Group’s 830 Brickell in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood and Stephen Ross’ One Flagler in downtown West Palm Beach
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
    6 Via Los Incas, 241 Jungle Road and 150 El Vedado Road with Designer Tom Ford, Josh Harris and Rob Heyvaert
    Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
    Flipper’s paradise: Ultra-rich score on Palm Beach sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.