Open Menu

B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach

City commission approved a 62-unit expansion of apartments to 333 units from 271

Miami /
Jan.January 26, 2023 10:30 AM
By Mike Seemuth
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
B’nai B’rith's Daniel Mariaschin with aerial of new development site

B’nai B’rith’s Daniel Mariaschin with aerial of new development site (B’nai B’rith, City of Deerfeild Beach)

Jewish service organization B’nai B’rith won approval to add a fourth apartment building to its rental complex for low-income senior citizens in Deerfield Beach.

The Deerfield Beach City Commission on Tuesday approved a site development plan to add 62 apartments to B’nai B’rith I, II, and III Deerfield Apartments, expanding the complex to 333 apartments from 271.

The new apartment building will rise on what is now a dry retention pond and parking lot on the 3.5-acre rental property at 255 Southwest 3 Avenue in Deerfield Beach, southeast of the West Hillsboro Boulevard interchange with I-95.

The new four-story, 62-unit building will have 47 one-bedroom units and 15 two-bedroom units, or a total of 77 bedrooms.

That is 35 more bedrooms than the 42 allowed by the site’s zoning designation, “multi-family residence (RM-15).” So, B’nai B’rith Apartments of Deerfield Beach applied for bonus density in the form of 35 bedrooms, or “flex units,” which the city commission also approved Tuesday, along with variances from setback requirements and the minimum percentage of landscaped area.

The commission approved B’nai B’rith Apartments’ plan to allocate 26.6 percent of the site to landscaping, instead of the minimum of 35 percent required by code; and to have a 16.5-foot setback, instead of the 25-foot minimum. The commission also allowed the building’s density to be below the minimum of 2,900 square feet per unit. The fourth apartment building at the rental complex will have 67,825 square feet of space, or about 1,100 square feet per unit.

Units at B’nai B’rith I, II, and III Deerfield Apartments are available to tenants who are 62 or older and who meet certain income restrictions, including earning no more than 80 percent of area median income.

B’nai B’rith built all the apartments with funding from the Section 202 program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the rental property’s website. Through its Section 202 program, HUD finances construction of housing for low-income seniors and provides rent subsidies to make such housing more affordable for tenants.

The development of the B’nai B’rith rental complex began in 1985 with the construction of a six-story, 99-bedroom apartment building, followed by construction of two four-story apartment buildings, which opened in 1995 and 2005 and have a combined total of 171 bedrooms.

Construction firm Hensel Phelps also plans to build income-restricted apartments in Deerfield Beach. Voters will decide in a referendum on March 14 if Deerfield Beach can sell 3.8 acres of city land near I-95 to Hensel Phelps for a mixed-use development that blends income-restricted apartments with offices, hotel rooms, retail stores and restaurants.

Several sizable income-producing properties in Deerfield Beach attracted investors last year.

In September, Wurzak Hotel Group paid $27 million for the 221-room DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 100 Fairway Drive in Deerfield Beach.

In August, Boca Raton-based commercial real estate investor James Batmasian bought the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1101-1149 South Military Trail for $17 million.

And earlier last year, Bridge Investment Group of Salt Lake City paid $15.2 million for a warehouse at 1471 West Hillsboro Boulevard that includes a showroom leased by Doral-based Dolphin Carpet & Tile.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingbroward countydeerfield beachmultifamilySenior HousingSouth Florida Multifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Citadel's Ken Griffin
    Ken Griffin kicks in $3M to Miami-Dade fund for housing, other initiatives
    Ken Griffin kicks in $3M to Miami-Dade fund for housing, other initiatives
    1800 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, PGIM's Eric Adler with 12503-12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar and Orion Real Estate Group's  Kevin Sanz with 13605-13619 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest
    South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
    South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
    304 Southwest 145th Avenue
    Russian ex-police general buys Pembroke Pines strip mall for $23M
    Russian ex-police general buys Pembroke Pines strip mall for $23M
    From left: Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, MG3 Group’s Marcelo Saiegh, and TA Realty's James Buckingham (Getty, Prologis, MG3 Group, TA Realty)
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    From left: Prestige Companies’ Alexander Ruiz, Florida Value Partners' Gus Alfonso, Prestige Companies’ Marty Caparros, and a rendering of 7450 West Fourth Avenue in Hialeah (Getty, DTI Architects, Prestige Companies, Florida Value Partners)
    Prestige JV scores $21M construction loan for Hialeah apartments
    Prestige JV scores $21M construction loan for Hialeah apartments
    Brookfield’s Jared Chupalia and Mizner Park (Google Maps, Brookfield)
    Brookfield wants to sell Mizner Park in Boca Raton
    Brookfield wants to sell Mizner Park in Boca Raton
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    South Florida residential dollar volume falls 50% in December
    South Florida residential dollar volume falls 50% in December
    A photo illustration of University of Miami professor Andrewa Heuson and Lab22c founder Saif Ishoof (Getty, University of Miami, Lab22c)
    “Existential urgency”: Housing crisis clouds South Florida, expert says
    “Existential urgency”: Housing crisis clouds South Florida, expert says
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.