Open Menu

Landmark scores $33M in construction financing for Dania Beach project

Miami-based developer broke ground on 99-unit affordable housing apartment complex

Miami /
Jan.January 27, 2023 04:32 PM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Landmark President Robert Saland and rendering of The City Place Apartments in Dania Beach

Landmark President Robert Saland and rendering of The City Place Apartments in Dania Beach (Landmark Companies)

Landmark Development Corporation nabbed $32.9 million in construction financing for an affordable housing project in Dania Beach.

The Miami-based developer recently broke ground on The City Place Apartments, a 99-unit complex at 59 Southwest Third Avenue. The apartments are for renters who make 60 percent of Broward County’s $64,522 annual median income.

Landmark, led by President Robert Saland, obtained loans from various sources, including a $26 million construction loan from Truist Bank, and a $2 million mortgage from United Way of Broward County, records show. Broward County and Neighborhood Lending Partners of Florida also provided loans of $4 million and $945,000, respectively.

In June, Landmark paid $3.3 million for the 1.2-acre-site, records show.

Dania Beach officials in March approved the eight-story project that also will have 2,500 square feet of commercial space, city records show. At the time, the developers received a $1 million, 17-year loan from the city. Landmark plans to offer below-market monthly rents ranging from $430 to $920 for one-bedroom units, and $500 to $1,100 for two-bedroom units.

The multifamily development boom in South Florida since the onset of the pandemic, along with monthly rents hitting record levels, has not helped alleviate the region’s affordable housing crisis, experts noted at a recent CREW Miami, or Commercial Real Estate Women, panel in Coconut Grove.

This month, a handful of developers are moving forward with affordable housing projects. In Deerfield Beach, the city commission approved a fourth apartment building for low-income seniors at a rental complex owned by the Jewish service organization B’nai B’rith. The project will add 62 new apartments, expanding the development to 333 units.

Miami Lakes-based Centennial Management plans to soon break ground on Cordova Estates, a 190-unit townhouse rental complex in Florida City. The project is designated for households earning no more than 60 percent of the $68,300 area median income in Miami-Dade County, with some units reserved for those earning 30 percent of the AMI.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyconstruction loansdania beachmultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Project

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of BH Group’s Isaac Toledano, Related Group’s Jorge Perez, and Marina Village in Riviera Beach (Getty, BH Group, Related Group)
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    A rendering of Nur-ul-Islam Academy 
    Cooper City approves downsized mosque at growing Islamic prep school
    Cooper City approves downsized mosque at growing Islamic prep school
    B’nai B’rith's Daniel Mariaschin with aerial of new development site
    B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
    B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
    1800 West Indiantown Road in Jupiter, PGIM's Eric Adler with 12503-12681 Miramar Parkway in Miramar and Orion Real Estate Group's  Kevin Sanz with 13605-13619 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest
    South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
    South Florida retail vacancies drop, rents rise in the fourth quarter
    304 Southwest 145th Avenue
    Russian ex-police general buys Pembroke Pines strip mall for $23M
    Russian ex-police general buys Pembroke Pines strip mall for $23M
    From left: Prologis' Hamid Moghadam, MG3 Group’s Marcelo Saiegh, and TA Realty's James Buckingham (Getty, Prologis, MG3 Group, TA Realty)
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    South Florida industrial market softens, rents rise again in fourth quarter
    From left: Prestige Companies’ Alexander Ruiz, Florida Value Partners' Gus Alfonso, Prestige Companies’ Marty Caparros, and a rendering of 7450 West Fourth Avenue in Hialeah (Getty, DTI Architects, Prestige Companies, Florida Value Partners)
    Prestige JV scores $21M construction loan for Hialeah apartments
    Prestige JV scores $21M construction loan for Hialeah apartments
    Brookfield’s Jared Chupalia and Mizner Park (Google Maps, Brookfield)
    Brookfield wants to sell Mizner Park in Boca Raton
    Brookfield wants to sell Mizner Park in Boca Raton
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.