Open Menu

Coral Rock plans mixed-income rental complex in Florida City

Project expected to attract demand from south Miami-Dade and Upper Keys

Miami /
Feb.February 01, 2023 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Coral Rock Development Group’s Stephen Blumenthal, David Brown, Victor Brown and Michael Wohl with rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments

Coral Rock Development Group’s Stephen Blumenthal, David Brown, Victor Brown and Michael Wohl with rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments (Coral Rock Development Group, Getty)

Coral Rock Development Group plans a mixed-income apartment complex in Florida City, marking the firm’s continued bet on south Miami-Dade County.

The 342-unit Card Sound Key Apartments will consist of six four-story buildings on 13 acres at the southwest corner of Krome Avenue and South Dixie Highway, according to a Coral Rock news release.

The lot is one of the last parcels of land before Florida City gives way to the Everglades. Coral Rock said in the release that Card Sound Key is expected to draw residents from south Miami-Dade County and the Upper Keys.

Florida City commissioners approved the project this month. Construction is expected to start early next year and be completed in 2025, the release says.

The complex will offer one- to three-bedroom apartments, with 20 percent of the units reserved as workforce housing, and the remainder priced at market-rate rents.

The workforce units will target households earning 100 percent of the area median income, Coral Rock said via email. This means that a one-person household can’t earn more than Miami-Dade’s current $68,300 annual AMI, according to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The Pascual, Perez, Kiliddjian, Starr & Associates-designed project will include a walking and exercise trail encircling the property, with workout stations, and a dog park, according to the release.

Rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments dogpark

Rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments dogpark (Coral Rock Development Group, Getty)

Card Sound Key’s inclusion of workforce units comes as Miami-Dade residents have struggled for years as among the most cost-burdened in the nation. Population influx to South Florida since 2020 has only exacerbated the issue by creating unprecedented demand, leading to record rent hikes.

Although rent increases have abated since last summer, a RentCafe report still ranked Miami-Dade as the “most competitive” apartment market of 2022. An average of 32 renters vied for each available unit, far above the national average of 14 renters competing for an apartment, the report found.

This isn’t the first mixed-use project for Coral Gables-based Coral Rock. The firm is led by principals Stephen Blumenthal, David Brown, Victor Brown and Michael Wohl, according to its website.

In North Miami, the firm plans the 10-story Kayla at Library Place on the city-owned site of the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce at 13100 West Dixie Highway. The 138 units will break down to 55 affordable housing apartments and 83 workforce housing apartments.

Rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments clubhouse

Rendering of Card Sound Key Apartments clubhouse (Coral Rock Development Group, Getty)

Last year, the developer completed the mixed-use Pura Vida Hialeah with 260 apartments and over 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

Coral Rock’s plan to build the South Dade Logistics and Technology District on 378 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary has been at the heart of contention since last year.
The UDB is an invisible boundary meant to stop development encroachment onto farmland, wetlands, the Everglades and Biscayne Bay.

Despite strong pushback from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and environmentalists who argued the development site might be earmarked for Everglades restoration, county commissioners overrode Levine Cava’s veto in November.

South Dade Logistics, which will include industrial space and offices targeting tech firms, isn’t in the clear yet. After a resident asked the state to nix the project’s approval, Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity notified the county in a letter sent last month that Miami-Dade’s approval process may have been erroneous, the Miami Herald reported.

County officials are reviewing the letter and deciding on its implications.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Florida CityMiami-Dade CountymultifamilySouth Florida Multifamily Marketsouth Miami-Dade Countyworkforce housing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Treo Construction's Ricardo Halfen and 422 Golden Beach Drive
    Homebuilder sells waterfront Golden Beach spec house for $15M
    Homebuilder sells waterfront Golden Beach spec house for $15M
    Miami Skyline
    South Florida by the numbers: A look back at 2022
    South Florida by the numbers: A look back at 2022
    Arte Surfside at 8955 Collins Avenue
    Arte Surfside closing tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    Arte Surfside closing tops Miami-Dade weekly condo sales
    Z Capital’s James Zenni Jr. with Carillon Miami Wellness Resort at 6801 Collins Avenue
    Carillon Miami Beach condo owners win suit over Z Capital’s “dictatorship”
    Carillon Miami Beach condo owners win suit over Z Capital’s “dictatorship”
    Landmark President Robert Saland and rendering of The City Place Apartments in Dania Beach
    Landmark scores $33M in construction financing for Dania Beach project
    Landmark scores $33M in construction financing for Dania Beach project
    A photo illustration of BH Group’s Isaac Toledano, Related Group’s Jorge Perez, and Marina Village in Riviera Beach (Getty, BH Group, Related Group)
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    Riviera Beach CRA approves deal for Marina Village apartment building
    John Ruiz with 530 Arvida Parkway
    John Ruiz sells waterfront Gables Estates home for discounted $30M
    John Ruiz sells waterfront Gables Estates home for discounted $30M
    B’nai B’rith's Daniel Mariaschin with aerial of new development site
    B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
    B’nai B’rith wins approval to expand rental complex for low-income seniors in Deerfield Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.