Open Menu

F1 racer sells waterfront Surfside teardown for $8M

Irvine paid $5.7M for home in 2021

Miami /
Feb.February 07, 2023 02:43 PM
By Kate Hinsche
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
940 88th Street with Eddie Irvine and Paul Warshaw
The Surfside property with Eddie Irvine and Paul Warshaw (Getty, LinkedIn, Google Maps)

Eddie Irvine, a former Formula One race car driver turned spec developer, sold a waterfront teardown in Surfside for $7.9 million.

Records show an entity managed by Irvine sold a home on 88th Street to a trust managed by Paul Warshaw. Linkedin shows Warshaw is COO of North Miami Beach-based Bottom Line Concepts, a business consulting firm.

Julian Johnston of the Corcoran Group had the listing, and Joyce Gato of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer.

Irvine is a retired F1 driver. Originally from Northern Ireland, he raced from 1993 to 2002, finishing as runner-up in the 1999 World Drivers’ Championship. Irvine now develops luxury spec properties in South Florida.

He bought the Surfside property for $5.7 million in 2021, records show. Built in 1956, the home spans 2,200 square feet, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom, records show. According to the listing, the property also includes a pool, spa, and 75 feet of waterfront with a dock.

Irvine originally planned to build a spec home on the property, but after receiving some off-market offers, he decided to sell, according to Johnston. Johnston said Irvine completed a “light, cosmetic” renovation of the property to rent it out while applying for project permits.

“We wanted to rent it out and get cash flow for a year,” he said. Johnston confirmed the buyer plans to demolish the property.

Johnston is Irvine’s longtime broker, and has handled several of the retired racer’s sales in recent years. They include the sale of a Hibiscus Island spec mansion in Miami Beach for $27.8 million in 2019, the purchase of another Hibiscus Island property for $10.5 million in 2021, and the sale of a Venetian Islands waterfront home in Miami Beach in 2021 for $17.1 million.

According to Johnston, Irvine has already found a new development site on Hibiscus Island to replace this project. He declined to disclose the address because the deal has not yet closed.

Last year, Robert B. Cohen, a grandson of the founder of Hudson News with the same name, paid $12.9 million for a waterfront home on Biscaya Island in Surfside, setting a price record for single-family homes in Surfside.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ritz-Carlton Residences and Cipriani Residences Miami
    Here are the condo sales galleries opening in South Florida
    Here are the condo sales galleries opening in South Florida
    From left: Sotheby’s Daniel de la Vega and Reagan Jefferies with Brevard County
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    One Sotheby’s picks up Brevard County brokerage
    10181 US Highway 98 West and 39 Sandy Dunes Circle (LoopNet)
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Florida Panhandle estate sold for $25M
    Netscape co-founder Jim Clark and 2000 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan (Getty, Sotheby's)
    Manalapan compound poised to sell for Florida-record $175M
    Manalapan compound poised to sell for Florida-record $175M
    Hassan Whiteside and 528 Lakeview Court in Miami Beach (Getty, Joe Azar/Compass)
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    NBA’s Hassan Whiteside lists Miami home for $23M, triple what he paid for it
    (ONE Sotheby's Realty)
    Former mayor George “Bud” Scholl’s waterfront home hits market for $13.9M
    Former mayor George “Bud” Scholl’s waterfront home hits market for $13.9M
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    Home prices notched record-shattering growth in 2021, but slowdown is likely
    6315 11th Ave Gulfport (iStock, Heckler Realty Group, Illustration by Shea Monahan for the Real Deal)
    Tampa-area home billed as first in US to be sold as an NFT
    Tampa-area home billed as first in US to be sold as an NFT
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.