Open Menu

Eddie Irvine drops $11M for waterfront Hibiscus Island home, plans renovation

House was built in 2003

Miami /
May.May 07, 2021 03:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eddie Irvine and his Hibiscus Island home. (Getty, Compass)

Eddie Irvine and his Hibiscus Island home. (Getty, Compass)

Eddie Irvine, the former Formula One drive turned spec home developer, bought a waterfront house on Hibiscus Island for $10.5 million, with plans to renovate it.

Records show Irvine-led Mega Miami Beach LLC bought the home at 24 South Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach from Astoria Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands company. Mariia Bakhtarova signed the deed as vice president. The corporation also links to Aventura attorney Alan J. Marcus.

Astoria Holdings Limited bought the home for $10.6 million in 2008, records show. The property was first listed in 2014 with an asking price of $22.5 million. After many price chops, the most recent asking price was $10.9 million in October.

Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo represented the seller, while Julian Johnston of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer. According to Johnston, Irvine plans to renovate the home.

Property records show the 4,604-square-foot, two-story house has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Built in 2003, the house is on a nearly half-acre, waterfront lot.

The property includes a guest house, pool house, boat house and 150 feet of water frontage, according to the listing.

Irvine is heavily involved in real estate investing and development in South Florida. Last month, he sold a waterfront Venetian Islands spec home for $17.1 million. In December, he bought a different Venetian Islands property for $7.6 million.

Hibiscus Island has also recently attracted interest from buyers. Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo spent $7.8 million on a non-waterfront home, and a financier sold his house for $9 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hibiscus islandhome salesmiami beachMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Arnaud Karsenti and 5485 Hammock Drive, Coral Gables (Google Maps)
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Arnaud Karsenti sells lakefront Coral Gables home for $9M
    Orhan Kilic and 1101 North Venetian Drive. (Kilic Seafood, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Turkish aquaculture magnate sells his waterfront Venetian Islands teardown for $6M
    Dora Puig with the Venetian Islands home (Google Maps)
    Dora Puig buys waterfront Venetian Islands home next door to hers
    Dora Puig buys waterfront Venetian Islands home next door to hers
    Setai Miami Beach and owners Joe, Ralph and Avi Nakash. (Setai)
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Setai Miami Beach bans unwelcome hotel guest from using amenities: lawsuit
    Victor Oladipo joined the Miami Heat earlier this year. (Getty)
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo buys non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home for $8M
    W. Allan Jones and 320 Island Road, Palm Beach (Wikipedia Commons, Google Maps)
    Converting to cash: Payday lender flips his waterfront Palm Beach home for $42M
    Converting to cash: Payday lender flips his waterfront Palm Beach home for $42M
    Laurie Stark and Turnberry Ocean Club (Getty)
    Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Stark pays $7M for Sunny Isles Beach condo
    Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Stark pays $7M for Sunny Isles Beach condo
    Myles Chefetz and 5780 LaGorce Drive (Douglas Elliman, Facebook)
    Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz pays $5M for non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    Prime 112 owner Myles Chefetz pays $5M for non-waterfront Miami Beach spec home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.