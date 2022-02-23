Open Menu

Read all about it: Grandson of Hudson News founder picks up Surfside home for record price

Sellers gut-renovated the waterfront 6,500 sf house

Miami /
Feb.February 23, 2022 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
(1Oak Studios)

An heir to the Hudson News airport store fortune landed in Miami.

Robert B. Cohen, a grandson of the founder of Hudson News with the same name, paid $12.9 million for a waterfront home in Surfside, records show. The deal marks a record for single-family homes in Surfside.

Stephane and Delphine Nadal sold the six-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot house at 1380 Biscaya Drive on Biscaya Island.

The home, on a half-acre lot with a pool, spa and dock, was gut-renovated, according to Delphine Nadal, who owns So Unique Interiors, an interior design firm. Nadal said she handled the renovation and selected all the materials for the project. The home was renovated for her family. It has a chef’s kitchen, custom bathrooms and landscaping, she said.

“This house is not a flip,” she said, declining to say how much the couple invested in the project. “This house was made for my family.”

The Nadals paid $3.4 million for the property in December 2019. The house was built in 1957.

Christopher Wands with Douglas Elliman was the listing agent, and Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer. The house hit the market in November for $13.8 million.

Cohen’s late grandfather founded Hudson News in 1987, and the company is now owned by Dufry AG. It has close to 1,000 Hudson stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Surfside has experienced the hot residential market in South Florida, despite the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in June, which killed nearly 100 people.

In September, the waterfront home at 9408 Bay Drive in Surfside sold for $8.5 million, marking a then-record price for the town, which is just north of Miami Beach. That sale was a flip, trading within eight months for a 23 percent increase.

More recently, the waterfront home at 1413 Biscaya Drive sold for $10 million, which was also a record at the time. That house was built in 2020.

Condos at new developments in Surfside sell for much higher prices than single-family homes, led by sales at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club. A unit there sold last week for $23 million, or close to $5,000 per square foot.




