Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner likely got a boost of energy after he flipped his North Palm Beach homes for more than $48 million — reaping a 45 percent gain in one month.

The billionaire entrepreneur bought the properties from Swedish model Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods, for nearly $33 million in September. Property records show he sold the oceanfront mansion at 12520 Seminole Beach Road for $41.8 million to Tranquil Sunrise LLC and the non-waterfront home across the street at 12395 Banyan Road for $6.4 million to Calm Sunset LLC.

Weiner flipped the properties for $15.3 million more than he paid last month. The buyers are both Delaware companies.

Nordegren purchased the waterfront property in 2011 following her much-publicized $100 million divorce from Woods and built a new mansion in 2014. The new house has 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and three half-baths. It features rooms with retractable glass walls, a roof deck, wine cellar, theater, two kitchens and a gym. Along with a pool, the home has 200 feet of ocean frontage, a putting green and a basketball/pickleball court. A separate guest house includes two separate apartments, each with a kitchen and living room.

Records show she acquired the smaller house across the street in 2013 for the same price she sold it to Weiner for: $4.25 million. Together, the lots total about 3.3 acres.

Last month, after Nordegren sold her North Palm Beach properties, she paid $9.9 million for a six-bedroom mansion in the Old Palm Golf Club community of Palm Beach Gardens. That house previously belonged to billionaire developer Donald Soffer.

Weiner is worth about $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. He sold Rockstar to PepsiCo for $3.85 billion earlier this year.