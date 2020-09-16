Swedish model Elin Nordegren, ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods, found a new home in Palm Beach Gardens.

Nordegren paid $9.9 million for the six-bedroom, 13,523-square-foot mansion at 12251 Tillinghast Circle, property records show. The purchase comes days after she sold her oceanfront estate in North Palm Beach to billionaire Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $28.6 million.

Nordegren’s new 2-acre property, which is in the Old Palm Golf Club community of Palm Beach Gardens, previously belonged to billionaire developer Donald Soffer. Property records show Tillinghast Holdings LLC, managed by Larry Ross, acquired the mansion from Soffer in 2018 for $6.2 million. Ross sold the home to Nordegren. It was built in 2010.

The six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom house was on the market for $12.5 million with Michael Leibowitz of the Leibowitz Realty Group, according to Realtor.com. Dory Faxon of Frankel Ball Realty represented the buyer.

The house was recently renovated, and includes a wine room, master suite with a fireplace and large terrace, a full house generator and smart home features.

Nordegren has two children with Woods, to whom she was married for six years. She built her Palm Beach estate after her much-publicized $100 million divorce from the golfer.