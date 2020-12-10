Open Menu

The Real Deal wins 14 NAREE journalism awards

Publication honored as best residential and commercial trade magazine

Dec.December 10, 2020 11:05 AM
TRD Staff
The Real Deal's December 2019 and September 2019 issues

The Real Deal snagged 14 awards from the National Association of Real Estate Editors for its industry coverage in 2019, a record number of wins for the publication.

“With clever headlines like ‘Fredrik Goes to Hollywood’ (as in top New York residential seller Fredrik Eklund), The Real Deal signals its tone,” the judges wrote, referring to TRD’s gold for best residential trade magazine. “It delivers real-estate scoops and news without sounding stodgy.”

The publication’s December 2019 issue, which featured a cover story interview with HUD Sec. Ben Carson, won a gold for best commercial trade magazine.

TRD also won a silver award for best website. “It’s not surprising that nearly 3 million readers visit the site each month,” the judges wrote.

Adam Hochfelder at the Playboy Club’s opening party with singer Robin Thicke (Alamy Images)

Reporter Erin Hudson won a gold for best commercial trade magazine story for “The Playboy Club was a chance at redemption for Adam Hochfelder — here’s what went wrong.”

Associate web editor Rich Bockmann won a gold for best resi, mortgage or financial real estate magazine story for “Real estate’s surveillance state,” which examined privacy fears as real estate incorporates tracking, facial recognition and other tech tools.

Senior reporter Kathryn Brenzel and former reporter David Jeans won a gold award for best investigative report for “Elevated risk,” their deep dive on elevator safety in New York City.

Brenzel and reporter Georgia Kromrei also won the gold for breaking news for “Senate and Assembly reach deal on rent laws. It doesn’t look good for the industry.”

And Brenzel’s Daily Dirt, a subscriber-only daily e-newsletter, won a silver award.

Senior reporter E.B. Solomont received a gold award for best online residential, mortgage or financial story for “A free PH for Steve Ross now asking $57M.” She and South Florida associate web editor Katherine Kallergis received an honorable mention for residential trade magazine story for “Cracking the bro code,” a profile on the Alexander brothers, who have been behind some of the biggest residential deals in recent years.

Tal (left) and Oren Alexander (Illustration by Filip Peraic)

Solomont and data journalist Kevin Sun won a silver for Residential Trade Magazine Story for their analysis on New York City’s “Ghost towers.”

Sun also received a bronze award for best economic analysis for “Here’s what the new rent law will do to the average stabilized apartment.”

Former reporter Natalie Hoberman’s “Drama at the Agency” received a gold award for best residential trade magazine story.

Freelancer Aimee Rawlins received an honorable mention for best interior design story for “The art in the deal,” which detailed art curators’ increasing role in staging homes.

