Robert Herjavec, a longtime investor on the reality show “Shark Tank,” is hunting for a deal in Los Angeles.

The Canadian businessman and television personality listed his Hidden Hills mansion for $17.3 million, just 16 months after he bought it for $14.6 million, according to the Variety.

The “modern farmhouse” property includes a main house and guest house, which together have seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. They total 14,400 square feet, and sit on 1.8 acres. He bought the property about a year after selling a smaller home in the Hollywood Hills.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, and a 10-plus car garage around the main house. Out back there is the large swimming pool, patio area, lawns, and the guest house.

Hidden Hills has seen a lot of investment this year. Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian bought neighboring mansions there this fall.

Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, also bought a property there this year. Miley Cyrus paid $5 million in an off-market deal for a home in the neighborhood. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who were convicted in the college admissions scandal, also bought a home there for $9.5 million this year. [Variety] — Dennis Lynch