Zac Efron looks to bid his neighbors farewell

Actor lists 5.6K sf home in LA’s Los Feliz neighborhood

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 26, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Zac Efron and 2173 W Live Oak Drive (Getty, Realtor)

A year before Zac Efron appeared in the movie “Neighbors” as a mischievous, hard-partying fraternity president, the actor made a quieter entrance into the Los Feliz neighborhood, paying $4 million for a 5,600-square-foot home.

Seven years later, Efron has listed the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property with sweet views of Downtown Los Angeles for $5.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The home includes three stories of decks and balconies. Efron made improvements to the pool and spa, including a waterfall, according to the Times. The property encompasses about an acre.

Kathrin Nicholson of the Agency has the listing.

L.A. is never without celebrity real estate deals, and this has been a particularly active month.

Composer Danny Elfman and actress Bridget Fonda recently sold for $8.8 million one of two Hancock Park homes they listed in October while Grammy-nominated rapper French Montana bought NBA star Paul George’s 16,000-square-foot Hidden Hills home for $8.4 million.

Countywide, the L.A. luxury market has been on the upswing since early spring when Covid-19 slammed the brakes on nonessential business, including house tours. For the year, the five priciest residential sales in L.A. County totaled $448 million, just edging out last year’s top-five total of $438.8 million. Jeff Bezos led the way with a record-setting $165 million purchase in February, followed by Jeffrey Katzenberg’s $125 million sale of his Beverly Hills mansion to Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp. Kurt Rappaport, co-founder of Westside Estate Agency, brokered that deal. [LAT] — Alexi Friedman

