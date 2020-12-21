Open Menu

French Montana drops $8.4M on Paul George’s Hidden Hills compound

16K-sf home with basketball court sits on Ashely Ridge

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 21, 2020 11:50 AM
TRD Staff
NBA star Paul George and the buyer of his house, French Montana. (Getty, Redfin)
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have a new neighbor: French Montana.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Karim Karbouch, picked up NBA star Paul George’s Hidden Hills home for $8.4 million, according to Variety. George brought the 1.4-acre property to the market asking $9.5 million six months ago.

The house spans 16,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It was built in 1989 for the family that sold it to George, who paid $7.4 million for the home in 2016.

Though the home may appear modest from the street, the rear is decked out with several patio areas and a large pool, while a basketball court sits on a lower section near a yard.

The property is on Ashley Ridge, where Karbouch will have several notable neighbors, including his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. She and her mother Kris Jenner bought neighboring homes there in the fall. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli also bought a home there in August as they await sentencing for their role in a college admission scandal.

Shortly after being traded to the Clippers, George bought a Pacific Palisades home from former L.A. Clipper DeAndre Jordan last September. His new place is 6,000 square feet smaller than the Hidden Hills compound.

[Variety] — Dennis Lynch 

