The waterfront Miami Beach mansion that the late Elizabeth Taylor called home in the 1940s sold for nearly $20 million.

Property records show 2555 Lake Avenue Home LLC sold the Sunset Islands home to WWWT LLC, a Delaware entity. The seller is managed by Kaloyan Stoyanov of Geneva.

The Stoyanov-led entity paid $15.5 million for the 0.8-acre property in 2013, and listed it for sale in 2017 for $19.9 million.

Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty represented both the buyer and seller. The brokerage declined to comment on the deal.

Taylor lived in the property at 2555 Lake Avenue when she was engaged to William Pawley, whose father developed the 8,082-square-foot house in 1941. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one half-bath. There’s also a one-bedroom guest house, a heated saltwater pool, summer kitchen and dock.

Recent sales on the Sunset Islands include the $13 million trade of 1511 West 27th Street, which attorney Wayne Pathman sold to a land trust in December. Hospitality mogul David Grutman sold his waterfront house for $8.3 million — though that’s now back on the market for more than $10 million — and investor Greg Mirmelli sold a mansion for $18 million.