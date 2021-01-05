Open Menu

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

Husband Rande Gerber has ties to Miami Beach

Jan.January 05, 2021 12:45 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are joining the party in Miami. The celebrity couple paid nearly $10 million for a waterfront Miami Beach teardown.

The model and businesswoman and her husband, a former model and nightlife mogul, closed on the five-bedroom, 3,800-square-foot house at 4404 North Bay Road, sources told The Real Deal. The $9.6 million sale closed on Dec. 29.

Page Six first reported that Crawford and Gerber bought a property on North Bay Road, but did not identify the house or price paid.

Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, and Esther Percal of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty represented the buyer, according to Redfin. One Sotheby’s declined to comment on the deal, and Percal could not immediately be reached for comment.

Property records show Anne Binder, Elizabeth Binder and Amy Scher sold the house. It sits on a 17,000-square-foot lot with a pool and more than 100 feet of water frontage. The home was built in 1955.

Crawford has appeared on the cover of more than 1,000 magazines, co-founded the skincare product line Meaningful Beauty, and launched the Cindy Crawford Home collection. Gerber has ties to Miami Beach. He owned The Whiskey on Ocean Drive in the early 1990s, according to his bio. His Gerber Group worked with Starwood Hotels, W Hotels and other hotel groups. He also co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney, which they sold to Diageo in 2017 for more than $700 million.

The house is near the waterfront mansion at 4368 North Bay Road that Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer acquired in October for $42 million. North Bay Road is also home to Phil Collins, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Celebrities, tech and finance executives have been flocking to South Florida throughout the pandemic. Gabe Plotkin, who founded his multibillion-dollar investment management firm Melvin Capital Management, paid $44 million for the waterfront homes at 6360 and 6342 North Bay Road in November.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, purchased a waterfront property on exclusive Indian Creek Island.

Model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are also reportedly the buyers of a waterfront North Bay Road mansion that sold over the summer for $23.5 million.




