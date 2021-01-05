Actress Reese Witherspoon and her media executive husband Jim Toth paid $15.9 million for a Brentwood estate, in a deal that closed early in the pandemic but was not previously known.

Their purchase of the 9,500-square-foot home on three acres and down a private road was first reported in Variety. The English Country-style mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a three-car attached garage and a large outdoor fireplace.

The March acquisition may explain why the Oscar-winning actress and her husband sold their 10,300-square-foot Pacific Palisades mansion in April, for $17 million to AutoZone heiress Robin Formanek. They also unloaded a Malibu ranch home in November for $6.7 million to Meg Haney, daughter of real estate developer Franklin Haney. Witherspoon and Toth have a home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the report.

For the Brentwood purchase, the sellers were Michael and Joyce Ostin, Variety reported. Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman had the listing while Tami Pardee and Matt Freeman of Halton Pardee and Partners brought the buyer.

Brentwood has seen a flurry of celebrity property selling in the last few months. In December, former Los Angeles Clippers star and current Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin paid $5.9 million for a home behind the mansion he bought in the spring. In November, ex-Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff paid $5.7 million for a 1950s-era home near his mansion. The same month, former WeWork executive Michael Gross listed the Brentwood mansion he bought in 2019 from Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac for $32 million. [Variety] — Alexi Friedman