Open Menu

Hemsworth bros sell Malibu crash pad

Actors Chris, Liam and Luke bought 4.6K sf Point Dume home in 2016

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 08, 2021 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth with their Malibu home (Getty, Zillow)

Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth with their Malibu home (Getty, Zillow)

With demand especially high for Malibu real estate, the brothers Hemsworth tapped in.

Actors Chris (“Thor”), Liam (“Hunger Games”) and Luke (“Westworld”) Hemsworth sold their 4,600-square-foot Point Dume pad for $4.25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s nearly 25 percent more than the trio paid for it in 2016, and a 13 percent discount from the $4.9 million they listed it for in the fall.

The home at 6315 Gayton Place, on 1.3 acres, has four bathrooms, four bedrooms, a theater room and 750-bottle wine room. It also includes a “Big Buck Hunter” arcade game and views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains, according to the Times.

Recently, celebs including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Gal Gadot and Avril Lavigne have either bought or sold Malibu homes.

For the Hemsworth deal, Eric Haskell of the Agency had the listing and Compass’ Chris Cortazzo represented the buyer, who was not named. [LAT] — Alexi Friedman 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estateMalibu

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads

Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”

Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
Trevor Noah and the Bel Air house (Getty, Redfin)

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another

Trevor Noah pays $28M for Bel Air mansion after selling another
Reese Witherspoon (Getty)

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion

Reese Witherspoon pays $16M for Brentwood mansion
4404 North Bay Road with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (One Sotheby's, Google Maps, Getty)

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber paid $10M for waterfront Miami Beach teardown
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with 70 Vestry Street (Photos via Getty; 70 Vestry)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get $37M for Tribeca home

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get $37M for Tribeca home
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.