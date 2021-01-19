Open Menu

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner to rent luxury condo in Miami’s Surfside

Sapir has ties to Trump Organization

Jan.January 19, 2021 06:20 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump with Arte Surfside (Getty, Arte)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are making moves in South Florida.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law will be renting a luxury condo at developer Alex Sapir’s Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside, the Wall Street Journal first reported. The couple has been busy picking up real estate in Florida as they plan for their lives after they depart the White House.

Before the end of the year, they paid $32 million for a waterfront lot on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, about two miles away from Arte.

Alex Sapir (center) with Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump (Getty)

The 12-story, 16-unit oceanfront building at 8955 Collins Avenue, was completed late last year. The project features an outdoor pool, indoor lap pool, a spa and fitness center, a tennis court, residents’ lounge and air conditioned parking.

Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, model Karlie Kloss, paid $23.5 million for a waterfront home nearby in Miami Beach.

Sapir has ties to the Trump family: His father, the late Tamir Sapir, and Bayrock partnered with the Trump Organization on Trump Soho.

Buyers at Trump Soho filed a federal lawsuit in 2011 against Bayrock and the Sapir Organization, alleging they misrepresented sales figures. The developers settled the suit, refunding the buyers 90 percent of their deposits.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office also investigated whether Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. had made false claims to potential buyers about the sale of condos at the site, according to a 2017 joint investigation by WNYC, the New Yorker and ProPublica.




