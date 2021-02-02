Open Menu

King of Delray Beach? Kevin James buys oceanfront mansion for $14M

He sold a nearby mansion in 2016 for $26M

Miami /
Feb.February 02, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
344 North Ocean Boulevard with Kevin James (Getty, Elliman)

Actor Kevin James is back in Delray Beach after spending $14 million to acquire an oceanfront estate.

James, known best for his role on “The King of Queens,” closed on the 11,500-square-foot mansion at 344 North Ocean Boulevard under his real name, Kevin Knipfing, according to closing documents obtained by The Real Deal. The New York Post first reported the sale.

National Realty Investment Advisors sold the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property. It was listed for nearly $16 million. Randall Stofft Architects partially rebuilt the mansion in 2020. Stofft Ikasu Interiors handled interior design and Artefacto provided the furnishings.

NRIA paid $7 million for the property in 2017. It is across the street from the beach and features a pool, outdoor fireplace, entertainment lounge, wine cellar and covered terraces.

In 2016, the actor and comedian sold his sprawling oceanfront mansion nearby at 502 North Ocean Boulevard in Delray Beach for $26 million.

James also starred in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and appeared in “Hitch” and “Grown Ups.”

Nicholas Malinosky of Douglas Elliman represented NRIA, and Jake Elkins of William Raveis represented James in his recent purchase. They declined to comment on the deal.

Secaucus, New Jersey-based NRIA has been active in Delray. Along with U.S. Construction, NRIA is also building Ocean Delray, a luxury condo building at 1901 South Ocean Boulevard.

Celebrities have been flocking to South Florida throughout the pandemic. Reggae musician Shaggy recently paid $2.2 million for a home in Coral Gables, and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber paid $9.6 million for a waterfront Miami Beach property.




