Gary Bettman, commissioner of the National Hockey League, bought a waterfront mansion in Boca Raton’s Sanctuary neighborhood for $8 million.

Records show Bettman and his wife, Michelle “Shelli” W. Bettman, bought the house at 4020 Ibis Point Circle from Andrew J. Green. Bettman has been commissioner of the NHL since 1993.

The seller listed Green Realty Corp., a real estate development company in Cincinnati, Ohio, for his address. He bought the home in 2015 for $3.6 million, according to records.

According to Realtor.com, the house was first listed in March 2019 for $10 million. After several price chops, the most recent asking price was $8.5 million in November.

Premier Estate Properties owners Carmen N. D’Angelo, Gerard P. Liguori and Joseph G. Liguori, Jr. represented the seller, while Miles Rosenthal of BEX Realty represented the buyer. D’Angelo declined to comment on the sale.

Property records show the three-story mansion comes with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and spans 12,517 square feet. Outside, the home features a pool, dock and roughly 105 feet of water frontage.

Built in 1987, the house was renovated in 2018, according to the listing. Property records show Green made improvements, including replacing kitchen cabinets and remodeling bathrooms.

