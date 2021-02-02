Open Menu

Grocery distributor sells waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $16M

Original asking price was $23M in June

Feb.February 02, 2021
By Jordan Pandy
Jeffrey A. Levitetz and 5001 Egret Point Circle, Boca Raton (Purity Wholesale, Google Maps)

The founder of a grocery distribution company sold his waterfront mansion in Boca Raton’s Sanctuary neighborhood for $15.8 million, $7 million off its original asking price last year.

Records show Ray Miller, successor trustee of the EPC Residence Trust, and Jeffrey A. Levitetz, settlor of the EPC Residence Trust, sold the home at 5001 Egret Point Circle to Barry J. Shkolnik as trustee of the Romona Road Trust.

Levitetz is chairman of Boca Raton-based Purity Wholesale Grocers, which he founded in 1982. Purity Wholesale Grocers has distribution centers in three states and serves 48 states in total, according to its website.

Shkolnik is an attorney at Nixon Peabody LLP in Chicago.

Levitetz bought the 14,848-square-foot mansion in 2011 for $10 million, records show. He listed the property in June for $23 million. According to Realtor.com, the asking price dropped to $16 million in November. Carmen N. D’Angelo, Jr. of Premier Estate Properties had the listing.

In 2018, Levitetz spent $7 million on a strip mall in Lighthouse Point.

Located on a one-acre lot, the nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom Boca Raton mansion includes a separate guest house, a pool and three sides of water frontage that span 410 feet, according to the listing. The house was built in 2005.

The Sanctuary in Boca Raton is a gated community that borders the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a 20-slip marina, tennis courts and a 27-acre wildlife preserve.

Other mansions are under development In Boca Raton. Last month, the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald sold his mansion in Boca Raton to a homebuilder for $9.4 million, and PulteGroup bought a teardown for $6 million in December.





