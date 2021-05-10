Eric and Lara Trump purchased a South Florida home in the same town as Donald Trump Jr.

The Trump couple paid $3.2 million for a 7,715-square-foot house in Jupiter, property records show. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is in the Trump National Golf Club community. Their purchase closed in March and was first reported by Business Insider.

The two-story house at 502 Bald Eagle Drive was built in 2004. Robert and Natalie Lucia sold the property. They paid $2.4 million for it in 2013, records show.

Eric and Lara’s home is about five miles from Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who paid nearly $10 million for a waterfront mansion in Jupiter’s Admirals Cove community in late March.

The Bald Eagle Drive property was on the market with Cary Lichtenstein of Echo Fine Properties, according to Realtor.com. The listing describes the property as a Tuscany-style estate with crown moldings, marble flooring and Venetian plaster.

The Trump family and its entourage have scattered throughout South Florida. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who purchased a waterfront property in Indian Creek, are renting a condo at Alex Sapir’s Arte by Antonio Citterio in Surfside.