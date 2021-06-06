Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union said goodbye to their Wade County home: They sold their waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $22 million.

It sold for more than $10 million off the original asking price two years ago.

Wade, the retired Miami Heat star player and minority owner of the Utah Jazz; and Union, an actress and author, sold their estate at 5980 North Bay Road to an undisclosed buyer, confirmed listing agent Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman. The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

The property had been under contract to the same buyer for months. It hit the market for $32.5 million in 2019. Harris, who also represented the buyer, declined to comment further.

The six-bedroom, 13,800-square-foot mansion includes a wine room, a game room, outdoor basketball court and a home theater. Wade paid about $10.6 million for the house in 2010 and later renovated it. It has 165 feet of bay frontage on a 1-acre lot.

In May, current Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo paid $7.8 million for a spec mansion in Miami Beach, which marked a record for non-waterfront homes.

Wade and Union are now based in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the couple lowered the asking price on their Sherman Oaks mansion to $6 million, the same amount they paid for the property in 2019.

Last year, they paid $18 million for a 17,000-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion.

Though Wade sold his Miami Beach mansion, he and Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem Dish own the Aventura pizzeria 800 Degrees.