Open Menu

Elon Musk says he’s living in a 375-sf prefab “Casita”

World’s 2nd richest man sold nearly all his properties after promising to “own no house”

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 04, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Elon Musk with Boxabl units (Getty, Facebook via Boxabl)

Elon Musk with Boxabl units (Getty, Facebook via Boxabl)

Elon Musk made good on his promise to “own no house” by selling off nearly all of his high-priced properties last year.

Now, the world’s second richest man said his primary home is a 375-square-foot prefab in Boca Chica, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

He’s living in an accessory dwelling unit from the company Boxabl, which boasts that its Casita units can be set up in just one day.

He “rents” the units from his company SpaceX, which has a manufacturing and testing facility in the area.

Musk’s own Casita is set up as a studio with one large room divided more or less equally into a bedroom area, kitchen, bathroom, and living room.

Musk built up a sizable portfolio of mostly mansion properties over the years, mostly on the West Coast.

He tweeted in May 2020 that he was “selling almost all physical possessions,” and would “own no house.”

He does still own a 16,000-square-foot mansion in the Bay Area, although it’s currently on the market for $37.5 million.

Musk began listing his properties shortly after tweeting plans last year, starting with two neighboring homes in Los Angeles’ chic Bel Air neighborhood.

A couple of weeks later he listed four other Bel Air properties that were later purchased by spec developer Ardie Tavangarian.

[HC] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateElon Musk

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Milos Raonic, Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic (Credit: Getty Images)
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Luxury real estate anyone? US Open stars and their palatial pads
    Lena Dunham and 60 Broadway (Credit: Getty Images)
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    Lena Dunham’s “massive real estate mistake”
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    Patina Miller and husband David Mars with their Central Park house (Getty, Serhant)
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Hunger Games actress buys Upper West Side townhouse for $10.5M
    Chris Burch and the 6.9 acre property (Getty, Out East)
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Chris Burch returns to Hamptons with $29M Water Mill estate
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put LA mansion on market
    Alex Rodriguez and the Bridgehampton house (Corcoran, Getty)
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    A-Rod rents Bridgehampton home, stone’s throw from J-Lo’s
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.