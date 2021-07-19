Gordon Ramsay is taking his talents to South Beach.

The celebrity chef, known for his reality show “Hell’s Kitchen,” signed a lease for a restaurant in the South-of-Fifth neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned. He will be opening a Lucky Cat restaurant at the Yukon building, at 119 Washington Avenue, according to sources.

Lucky Cat is taking a 9,000-square-foot space, listing broker Cyril Bijaoui of The Company Real Estate confirmed. The space was asking about $75 per square foot, triple-net. Sara Wolfe of Koniver Stern Group represented the tenant.

The restaurant will feature an open kitchen, raw bar, private dining rooms, a chef’s table and a late-night lounge, according to a press release. It’s expected to open in the fall of next year.

Ramsay has a number of restaurants in the U.S., including in Las Vegas, Orlando and Atlantic City, but this marks the first in South Florida. The original Lucky Cat, an Asian-inspired restaurant, opened in London in 2019.

The 10-year deal in Miami Beach is for ground-floor space at the Yukon, which is within walking distance of other celebrity hangouts, including Joe’s Stone Crab, Prime 112 and Major Food Group’s Carbone.

The building, which was previously on the market, is fully leased to office tenants who are paying some of the highest known rents in South Florida, upwards of $100 per square foot. The owner is considering seeking approval to convert the rooftop terrace into a penthouse office suite, Bijaoui said. Yantra 119, led by Giulio Rangoni and property manager Cinzia Zanella, owns the building.

Ramsay, a Michelin-starred restaurateur, television personality and author, is the latest high-profile chef to plant a flag in South Florida, where Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Stephen Starr, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and the late Joël Robuchon all have restaurants.