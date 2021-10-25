NBA star Ben Simmons isn’t playing for the Philadelphia 76ers these days. He might not be living near the team much longer, either.

The player listed his mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey, for almost $5 million, according to Mansion Global. He reportedly purchased the 10,477-square-foot home for $2.3 million two years ago.

The home sits on 1.78 acres and comes with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The basement features a gaming room and an aquarium, as well as a full-service bar.

Other features of the home include an office, great room, formal dining room with a wine wall, bar, fireplace and terrace off the primary bedroom suite. The property includes an outdoor dog run and extensive landscaping to increase privacy.

Simmons’ move to unload the home comes at a tense time between him and the team. The point guard has four years left in his contract, but ESPN reported last week Simmons told the Sixers that he wasn’t ready to play again for the franchise. The Australia native has already been fined almost $2 million for missed games and practices and was suspended at one point for detrimental conduct.

The star reportedly requested a trade from the only NBA franchise he’s ever played for after a disappointing postseason for the Sixers in the spring. Unable to make a free throw, Simmons ceased shooting almost entirely and received the brunt of the blame for the team’s exit from the 2021 playoffs.

In June, Simmons reportedly bought a newly built mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for $17.5 million.

Simmons isn’t the only basketball star on the outs looking to shed personal real estate. Last week, Houston Rockets guard John Wall put his Potomac, Maryland, estate up for sale. The gated two-acre property includes a 17,000-square-foot home and an indoor basketball court.

The property hit the market asking more than $4.2 million. Lisa Stransky of Washington Fine Properties has the listing, which an online description says is under contract. Wall was traded away from the Washington Wizards last December and is now riding the bench in Houston.

