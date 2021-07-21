NBA superstar Kevin Durant will again be calling Los Angeles home, or at least a home.

The former Golden State Warrior paid $15.6 million for a Hidden Hills spec mansion two years after selling his Malibu beach house, Dirt reported.

The two-time NBA champion and one-time league MVP acquired the roughly 10,000-square-foot home in an off-market deal, with few details. The property encompasses 1.8 acres and the deal closed before the home was finished, according to the report.

The guard-gated neighborhood is popular with athletes, actors, musicians, and other celebrities.

Lil Wayne and Madonna bought homes there in April. L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford followed them with a purchase in May.

Rapper Iggy Azalea also bought a house last month and has reportedly been feuding with her new neighbor.

NBA star Ben Simmons also bought a newly-built mansion in the neighborhood in June, this one for $17.5 million.

As for Durant, he sold his Malibu beach house in June 2019 for $12.2 million shortly before his contract with the Warriors expired and he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He purchased the pad in 2016 for around the same amount, and listed it in April 2019 for $13.5 million.

