Open Menu

Kevin Durant returns with $16M Hidden Hills mansion buy

Former Warriors superstar picked up spec home 2 years after selling Malibu compound

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 21, 2021 11:02 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The current Brooklyn Net sold his Malibu home in 2019 (Getty, Hidden Hills)
The current Brooklyn Net sold his Malibu home in 2019 (Getty, Hidden Hills)

NBA superstar Kevin Durant will again be calling Los Angeles home, or at least a home.

The former Golden State Warrior paid $15.6 million for a Hidden Hills spec mansion two years after selling his Malibu beach house, Dirt reported.

The two-time NBA champion and one-time league MVP acquired the roughly 10,000-square-foot home in an off-market deal, with few details. The property encompasses 1.8 acres and the deal closed before the home was finished, according to the report.

The guard-gated neighborhood is popular with athletes, actors, musicians, and other celebrities.

Lil Wayne and Madonna bought homes there in April. L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford followed them with a purchase in May.

Rapper Iggy Azalea also bought a house last month and has reportedly been feuding with her new neighbor.

NBA star Ben Simmons also bought a newly-built mansion in the neighborhood in June, this one for $17.5 million.

As for Durant, he sold his Malibu beach house in June 2019 for $12.2 million shortly before his contract with the Warriors expired and he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. He purchased the pad in 2016 for around the same amount, and listed it in April 2019 for $13.5 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHidden HillsLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tianqiao Chen with the San Marino estate (Compass, WikiMedia / Comms88)
    Buyer revealed: USC mansion sold to Chinese billionaire
    Buyer revealed: USC mansion sold to Chinese billionaire
    Mohamed Hadid and 901 Strada Vecchia Road (Getty, Redfin)
    Buyer walks away from Hadid’s spaceship spec mansion
    Buyer walks away from Hadid’s spaceship spec mansion
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with the Nile Niami mansion (Getty, Leverage Global Partners)
    JLo tours Nile Niami-built Holmby Hills mansion asking $65M
    JLo tours Nile Niami-built Holmby Hills mansion asking $65M
    Meghan Trainor and Julie Bowen with the Toluca Lake house (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Meghan Trainor trades Toluca Lake home to actress Julie Bowen
    Meghan Trainor trades Toluca Lake home to actress Julie Bowen
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $13.8M
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $14M
    Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $14M
    9402 Beverly Crest Drive and the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen (Redfin, Getty)
    Paul Allen’s massive Beverly Hills compound lists for $56M
    Paul Allen’s massive Beverly Hills compound lists for $56M
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelly with the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Compass)
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley look to flip Pacific Palisades pad for $25M
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley look to flip Pacific Palisades pad for $25M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.