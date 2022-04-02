Forget whisper listings.

Actress Rebel Wilson is harnessing the power of social media to help sell her Sydney home, Curbed reported.

Across 10 images and a lengthy post to her 10.5 million Instagram followers, the “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Perfect” star pitches her home and lets prospective buyers know what she’s asking: somewhere north of $9 million.

Real estate and Instagram already have a cozy relationship, as agents have turned to the app to share their listings and sales. But it’s not every day an A-lister posts her own.

“Yes, as has been reported, am selling my gorgeous Sydney home on the beautiful Sydney Harbour,” her post reads, alluding to reporting from the Sydney Morning Herald. “There’s something special about this house, its location, its vibe and I am sad to see it go after a meticulous renovation.”

Wilson bought the Victorian villa for $3.76 million in early 2015, according to the Australian outlet. The three-bedroom home with views of the Parramatta River has a swimming pool, a marble kitchen and jetty — which in the U.S. might be called a small dock.

“My favourite thing is probably the elevator I put in that gives you views as you go up and down,” she wrote.

The actress said in the post that she’s parting with her home because she will be working overseas for the next few years and would prefer that someone else enjoy the home. The thespian said no open houses will be held, but that serious buyers should contact her agent, Peter Gordon at CobdenHayson.

One Instagram user commented on the post, “I love how you just casually put your home on the market in an Instagram post. I like your style!”

Wilson responded, “I mean, it was going to become very public anyway so I’m happy to share x.”

[Curbed] — Gabriel Poblete