A trust linked to billionaire Bill Gates sold a Wellington equestrian estate for $26 million.

Property records show Kevin Minco, as a trustee of the 21W1 Trust, sold the 5.5 acre property at 13945 Quarter Horse Trail to a Delaware entity called Maroon Partners. The buyer lists an Aspen, Colorado address.

The software titan’s trust paid $21 million for the property in 2019. The $5 million gain represents less than one ten-thousandth of Gates’ total wealth, which according to Forbes is $134.5 billion.

The estate is part of Evergate Stables, which Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates, uses to train for equestrian events. Gates previously bought an entire street in the gated Wellington community, Mallet Hill. His trust still owns the 3060 and 3155 Mallet Hill Court properties, records show.

The recently sold property has 11,488 square feet of buildings, which includes stables, records show. A house on the property has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom.

Wellington’s impressive roster of notables has included Michael Bloomberg, Billy Joel and his equestrian wife Alexis, and Bruce Springsteen. Bloomberg’s and Springsteen’s daughters are also equestrians.

Netscape founder Jim Clark; Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs; and Bainbridge Capital’s Richard Schechter, also all have had ties to the winter equestrian capital of the world.

Others include an IT services company founder and horse lover, who bought a spec home in December for $8.2 million.

In October, Jeremy Jacobs, the billionaire owner of the Boston Bruins, paid $11 million for an equestrian estate in Wellington. And Nancy Malnik, wife of The Forge co-founder, shelled out $12.3 million for her estate. In May, Wealth Management magnate Ruediger “Rudy” Adolf, bought an equestrian estate in Wellington for $13.5 million.