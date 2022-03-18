Open Menu

“Cash me outside”: Bhad Bhabie buys Boca Raton area mansion from NFL player

In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest woman to ever land on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart

Miami /
Mar.March 18, 2022 05:56 PM
By Adam Farence
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jason Pierre-Paul and Bhad Bhabie with the house on Fieldbrook Circle East in unincorporated Palm Beach County (Getty, Google Maps)

It sounds like a rap tune: An NFL free agent dropped the deed to his Boca Raton area mansion to rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Property records show former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sold his house on Fieldbrook Circle East, in unincorporated Palm Beach County, for $6.1 million to a trust with Barbara Bregoli as trustee.

Bregoli is the mother of Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie, who rose to internet celebrity status in 2016 when the pair appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show. During the show, her mother asked for help to control her daughter who she said stole her credit cards and ran away from home, according to a 2017 article in the Palm Beach Post.

It was during that interview on “Dr. Phil” where Bhad Bhabie cultivated what would later become her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bout dah?,” which subsequently became a viral meme. In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest woman to ever land on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart. Last year, she dropped two singles: “Miss Understood” and “Bi Polar.” She is 18 years old.

A Florida native, Pierre-Paul went to Deerfield Beach High School and attended South Florida University where he played for the South Florida Bulls. He was drafted into the NFL in 2010, as the 15th pick of round one. He played for the New York Giants from 2010 to 2017, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021, according to published reports. He’s currently a free agent.

The 9,288-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It was built in 1983. Pierre- Paul bought it in 2017 for $2.3 million, records show.

The home was listed in January for $5.8 million. One day later the asking price jumped to $6.3 million, according to Redfin.

Marcy Javor with Signature One Luxury Estates had the listing, and Steven Pesso with United Realty Group represented the buyer, according to Redfin. Javor declined to discuss details of the deal.

In November, Bhad Bhabie’s manager, Adam Kluger, picked up a waterfront Miami Beach home for $9.5 million. He represented Bad Bhabie in her multimillion-dollar recording contract with Atlantic Records, beginning about four years ago.

The sale continues the run of pro athlete home sales in Palm Beach County.

This month, the power couple who lead American Infrastructure Partners sold the Palm Beach Gardens mansion formerly owned by golf giant Lee Westwood for $12.2 million.

In January, former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7.5 million.

In June, pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sold his mansion adjacent to a golf course for $9 million to the managing director of private equity firm Stone Point Capital.

Last spring, Trans Am Series driver Simon Gregg, the son of the late racing champion Peter Gregg, bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    athletesboca ratonCelebrity Real Estatepalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fox’s Bret Baier and Tommy and Dee Hilfiger (Getty, Zillow)
    Tommy Hilfiger flips Palm Beach home to Fox News host Bret Baier
    Tommy Hilfiger flips Palm Beach home to Fox News host Bret Baier
    Golf pro Lee Westwood’s former mansion sells for $12M
    Golf pro Lee Westwood’s former mansion sells for $12M
    Golf pro Lee Westwood’s former mansion sells for $12M
    From left: Damien Barr and Ned Grace of NDT Development; Joe Furst of Place Projects; a rendering of the planned redevelopment of the Nora District in downtown West Palm Beach (ArquitectonicaGEO, Place Projects, NDT Development)
    West Palm developers secure capital partner for Nora District projects
    West Palm developers secure capital partner for Nora District projects
    From left: Howard Lance and Martin G. McGuinn in front of 1556 North Ocean Boulevard (Mellon Financial Services, Maxar Technologies, Google Maps)
    Retired Mellon chairman buys Palm Beach home for $15M
    Retired Mellon chairman buys Palm Beach home for $15M
    Stuart Miller, executive chairman, Lennar (Lennar, Dorthy Jacks, CFA, AAS)
    Lennar buys 188 acres for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    Lennar buys 188 acres for homesites at Arden near Wellington
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Avanti Way expands into Palm Beach County, plans to double Florida office count
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    Doubling down: Grover Corlew buys another office building in Boca Raton
    William Oberndorf in front of 3545 North Ocean Boulevard in Gulf Stream (Compass Real Estate, The American Federation for Children)
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    San Francisco hedge fund manager sells waterfront Gulf Stream estate for $33M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.