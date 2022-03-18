It sounds like a rap tune: An NFL free agent dropped the deed to his Boca Raton area mansion to rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Property records show former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sold his house on Fieldbrook Circle East, in unincorporated Palm Beach County, for $6.1 million to a trust with Barbara Bregoli as trustee.

Bregoli is the mother of Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie, who rose to internet celebrity status in 2016 when the pair appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show. During the show, her mother asked for help to control her daughter who she said stole her credit cards and ran away from home, according to a 2017 article in the Palm Beach Post.

It was during that interview on “Dr. Phil” where Bhad Bhabie cultivated what would later become her catchphrase “Cash me outside, how bout dah?,” which subsequently became a viral meme. In 2017, Bhad Bhabie became the youngest woman to ever land on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart. Last year, she dropped two singles: “Miss Understood” and “Bi Polar.” She is 18 years old.

A Florida native, Pierre-Paul went to Deerfield Beach High School and attended South Florida University where he played for the South Florida Bulls. He was drafted into the NFL in 2010, as the 15th pick of round one. He played for the New York Giants from 2010 to 2017, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021, according to published reports. He’s currently a free agent.

The 9,288-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It was built in 1983. Pierre- Paul bought it in 2017 for $2.3 million, records show.

The home was listed in January for $5.8 million. One day later the asking price jumped to $6.3 million, according to Redfin.

Marcy Javor with Signature One Luxury Estates had the listing, and Steven Pesso with United Realty Group represented the buyer, according to Redfin. Javor declined to discuss details of the deal.

In November, Bhad Bhabie’s manager, Adam Kluger, picked up a waterfront Miami Beach home for $9.5 million. He represented Bad Bhabie in her multimillion-dollar recording contract with Atlantic Records, beginning about four years ago.

The sale continues the run of pro athlete home sales in Palm Beach County.

This month, the power couple who lead American Infrastructure Partners sold the Palm Beach Gardens mansion formerly owned by golf giant Lee Westwood for $12.2 million.

In January, former NBA player Tayshaun Prince sold his waterfront North Palm Beach home for $7.5 million.

In June, pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sold his mansion adjacent to a golf course for $9 million to the managing director of private equity firm Stone Point Capital.

Last spring, Trans Am Series driver Simon Gregg, the son of the late racing champion Peter Gregg, bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.