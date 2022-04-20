A buyer is waiting to get the green light before buying a pair of Nolita penthouse apartments from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The celebrity couple is in contract to sell the units at 374 Broome Street to an undisclosed buyer, the New York Post reported. The crooner and his cookbook-writing supermodel wife listed the units for $18 million in January.

The couple purchased the contiguous units in 2018 and 2020 for $9 million and $7.7 million, respectively, They planned to combine them but never got around to it. The prospective buyer doesn’t have plans to merge the units, according to the Post.

The apartments are situated in the Brewster Carriage House, a 19th-century landmark. Between them they have 6,200 square feet and six bedrooms. Features include three gas fireplaces, heated flooring in the bathrooms, skylights, a wine refrigerator and a 3,300-square-foot private roof deck.

Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black and David Son were among the listing brokers. The Corcoran Group’s Kane Manera represented the buyers.

The couple appears to be shedding real estate in New York as they spend more time with family on the opposite coast.

In 2020, the power couple purchased a 10,700-square-foot property in Beverly Hills’ Benedict Canyon for $17.5 million. The new construction home includes six bedrooms, a home theater, bar, lounge and a wine cellar. The backyard has a saltwater infinity pool, pool house and a fire pit.

The home was one of three real estate purchases by the couple in 2020, including one of the Nolita penthouses.

Last year Legend and Teigen waved goodbye to another Beverly Hills property, selling their home at 9152 Janice Place for $16.8 million. The buyer was an unidentified private equity executive.

