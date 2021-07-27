Open Menu

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion

Celeb couple sold 8.5K-sf home; bought 3 other properties last year

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 27, 2021 09:06 AM
TRD Staff
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

After adding three properties to their portfolio within six months, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have offloaded another in Beverly Hills.

The celebrity couple sold their home at 9152 Janice Place for $16.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The buyer is an unidentified private-equity executive, according to the report.

Legend and Teigen first listed the home last August for $24 million, then cut it down to $17.7 million.

They paid $14 million for the seven-bedroom, 8,500-square-foot property in 2014, according to the report. The outdoor area includes a heated saltwater pool and wood-burning oven.

The pair made three real estate purchases last year, starting in late March, when they paid $7.7 million for a second penthouse in their Manhattan condo building. A month later, they bought a 3,400-square-foot spec home in West Hollywood for $5.1 million.

Then after listing the home on Janice Place, they bought a sprawling mansion in nearby Benedict Canyon for $17.5 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 





