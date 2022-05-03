Open Menu

Nuptials Mar-a-Lago style: Donald Trump, Don Peebles, Barry Sternlicht among real estate elite at Witkoff wedding

Witkoff Capital president married model and actress Sophi Knight

Miami /
May 04, 2022
By Katherine Kallergis
A photo illustration of prominent guests at the Witkoff wedding (via Instagram)
Some are calling it the wedding of the year.

Zach Witkoff, president of Witkoff Capital, married model and actress Sophi Knight at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach last weekend, and the event attracted real estate’s elite. Zach is also EVP of his father Steve Witkoff’s eponymous New York-based firm, Witkoff.

Former President Donald Trump, who owns the private club, and his wife former First Lady Melania Trump attended the wedding, according to sources and images on social media. In addition to the developer-in-chief, billionaire real estate investor and hotelier Barry Sternlicht, developer Don Peebles, and former baseball star turned real estate mogul Alex Rodriguez were in attendance.

Politicians were also in full force. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, are seen in photos on Instagram at the wedding reception. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami commissioner Joe Carollo, Miami Beach commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez and former Miami Beach commissioner Michael Gongora, and Akerman attorney and former Miami Beach mayor Neisen Kasdin were there, as well. The real estate industry has largely rallied behind both Suarez and DeSantis.

Witkoff has projects in Miami and Miami Beach. In Miami, Witkoff proposed a 3.4 million-square-foot mixed-use project at Miami Worldcenter with its partner, Monroe Capital. The duo paid $94 million for the land last summer. In Miami Beach, Witkoff and Monroe plan a massive renovation and expansion of the historic Shore Club hotel, an oceanfront property on Collins Avenue.

Other wedding guests included Douglas Elliman Chairman Howard Lorber, Carroll Organization chief M. Patrick Carroll, top Elliman brokers Oren and Tal Alexander, and Chris Paciello, a Miami Beach real estate investor and owner of Anatomy Fitness. Carroll posted photos on his social media account, calling the wedding the “networking event of the year.”

