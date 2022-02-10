M. Patrick Carroll, who leads the real estate firm Carroll Organization, closed on his Miami Beach estate for $16.4 million.

Property records show SFS Capital LLC, led by Fabrizio Scerch, sold the 7,951-square-foot lakefront home at 810 Lakeview Drive to Carroll. The house, fronting Surprise Lake near the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach, has seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

Scerch is co-founder NauticALL, a yacht services company based in Fort Lauderdale.

Carroll and his partner, model Alina Baikova, both posted about the purchase on their social media accounts. The house was completed last year and designed by Italian designer and architect Achille Salvagni, who designs furniture, residences and yacht interiors.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman’s The Alexander Team represented the buyer and seller. The home was most recently asking $17.9 million.

The nearly 0.4-acre property features a 90-foot infinity pool, cabana and private dock. Records show it last traded hands twice on the same day in 2015 — first for $2.9 million among members of the Benjamin family — and then for an undisclosed amount to SFS Capital LLC.

Carroll is looking for a new office for his real estate firm, which is based in Atlanta with offices in Tampa and New York, according to the South Florida Business Journal. The company has acquired $11.4 billion in real estate and sold $6.6 billion since it was founded by Carroll in 2004, according to its website.

Spec home developer Barry Brodsky recently sold his nearby Lakeview Drive home to a title insurance company co-founder and his wife for $15.3 million.

Other recent deals in Miami Beach include the $21 million sale of 6300 North Bay Road, for more than double its previous sale price a year ago, and the $8 million sale of a waterfront Hibiscus Island house to Dr. Edmundo Tamayo, a.ka. the “Diet Doctor.” AquaBlue recently flipped Chris Bosh’s former mansion, also on North Bay Road, for $39 million, or 170 percent more.

The pace of home sales has started to slow in parts of South Florida due to limited inventory, but the region still experienced a record 2021 due to an overall increase in the number of sales and dollar volume. Both single-family and condo sales have surged as a result of the pandemic-fueled migration of people into the tri-county region.