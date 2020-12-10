Most real estate holiday parties may be canceled in 2020, but the developer-in-chief held a Hanukkah bash Wednesday evening, inviting some of his friends in the industry to the White House.

A crowd of attendees shouting “four more years,” greeted President Trump, as seen in a video posted online. Trump falsely told the mostly maskless crowd if “certain people have wisdom and courage, we’re going to win this election.”

“This is the one that everyone wants tickets to,” he said, referring to the party. Top Douglas Elliman brokers Oren and Tal Alexander, and South Florida developer Gil Dezer were among those in attendance at the 7 p.m. cocktail soiree.

Happy Hanukkah from The White House! pic.twitter.com/yWIwdOiwA8 — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) December 9, 2020

Gabriel Groisman, the mayor of Bal Harbour, donned a Bal Harbour Shops mask, according to a post on Twitter.

Party-goers feasted on kosher food as a small orchestra played klezmer music.

“Spare your political views. The president just served us kosher food in his house and wished us a Happy Hanukkah,” Oren Alexander wrote on Instagram.

The New York and Miami-based Alexander brothers brought their parents, as well as Oren’s twin brother, Alon, and his wife, model Shani Alexander.

Development and brokerage firms typically pull out all the stops for their annual holiday parties, but most in New York have opted against hosting large gatherings, which are prohibited due to the pandemic.

Since Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden in November, the Trump and Kushner families have been picking up real estate in South Florida and preparing their other homes for arrival in January.

In the exclusive Indian Creek Village, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly set to close on a waterfront lot for $30 million. The couple is also expanding their home near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

People magazine recently reported that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be heading to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach after he leaves office, where the staff is renovating and expanding the first family’s 2,000-square-foot residence.