Open Menu

Entertainment boss revealed as Jon Bon Jovi’s Greenwich Village condo buyer

Rocker sold Greenwich Lane complex unit for $22M

New York /
Jun.June 29, 2022 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Jon Bon Jovi, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and 155 West 11th Street (Getty Images, Compass Real Estate, iStock)

From left: Jon Bon Jovi, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz and 155 West 11th Street (Getty Images, Compass Real Estate, iStock)

Who says you can’t go home? An entertainment boss might have an answer for Jon Bon Jovi after snapping up the rocker’s Greenwich Village condo.

Creative Artists Agency co-founder and former Walt Disney Company president Michael Ovitz purchased the unit at 155 West 11th Street in February, the New York Post reported. Bon Jovi sold the unit for $22 million only weeks after putting it on the market.

The New Jersey-born singer purchased the unit for about $19 million in 2017.

The four-bedroom apartment in the Greenwich Lane complex includes direct elevator access and floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. The unit has a 40-foot-long living room with Juliet balconies and a private terrace, along with a walk-in closet.

The 4,000-square-foot home is part of the five-building complex comprising 193 condos and five townhouses. The property, which has been home to actor Michael C. Hall and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, includes a gym, pool and golf room among its amenities.

Leonard Steinberg of Compass was part of the team of listing brokers for the unit.

Read more

Bon Jovi has made some high-dollar real estate moves in recent years. The singer reportedly sold a three-bedroom apartment in 2018 for about $15 million. Three years earlier, he sold a penthouse in Soho for $34 million.

In 2020, he also sold a Palm Beach mansion for $20 million. Around that same time, he bought a waterfront estate in the area for more than double the price, $43 million. Bon Jovi has been flirting with selling his mansion in Middletown, New Jersey, which has been on and off the market in recent years, last listed at $20 million.

While Ovitz is known for his work as an entertainment exective, he can also play the part of commercial landlord. Ovitz is a co-owner of an office building at 9830 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, along with another former CAA executive, Robert Goldman.

Alo Yoga agreed to take WeWork’s entire 73,000-square-foot space at the four-story property, which was the co-working firm’s second-largest deal in Los Angeles in 2021 at the time.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateGreenwich VillageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    (iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    U.S. home price growth slows for first time in five months
    U.S. home price growth slows for first time in five months
    From left: 11 Hoyt Street and 370 Eighth Street
    See clear across Brooklyn, unclothed: Buyer claims $5M penthouse
    See clear across Brooklyn, unclothed: Buyer claims $5M penthouse
    1060 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Fifth Ave co-op tops another slow week for Manhattan luxury contracts
    Fifth Ave co-op tops another slow week for Manhattan luxury contracts
    Long Island Board of Realtor's Tessa Hultz (LIRealtor.com, HomeForAllOfUs.org, iStock)
    How not to discriminate: Long Island Realtors launch fair housing effort
    How not to discriminate: Long Island Realtors launch fair housing effort
    Douglas Elliman's Frances Katzen (Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    “Paralysis” hits Manhattan home buyers
    “Paralysis” hits Manhattan home buyers
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.