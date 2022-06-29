Who says you can’t go home? An entertainment boss might have an answer for Jon Bon Jovi after snapping up the rocker’s Greenwich Village condo.

Creative Artists Agency co-founder and former Walt Disney Company president Michael Ovitz purchased the unit at 155 West 11th Street in February, the New York Post reported. Bon Jovi sold the unit for $22 million only weeks after putting it on the market.

The New Jersey-born singer purchased the unit for about $19 million in 2017.

The four-bedroom apartment in the Greenwich Lane complex includes direct elevator access and floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River. The unit has a 40-foot-long living room with Juliet balconies and a private terrace, along with a walk-in closet.

The 4,000-square-foot home is part of the five-building complex comprising 193 condos and five townhouses. The property, which has been home to actor Michael C. Hall and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, includes a gym, pool and golf room among its amenities.

Leonard Steinberg of Compass was part of the team of listing brokers for the unit.

Bon Jovi has made some high-dollar real estate moves in recent years. The singer reportedly sold a three-bedroom apartment in 2018 for about $15 million. Three years earlier, he sold a penthouse in Soho for $34 million.

In 2020, he also sold a Palm Beach mansion for $20 million. Around that same time, he bought a waterfront estate in the area for more than double the price, $43 million. Bon Jovi has been flirting with selling his mansion in Middletown, New Jersey, which has been on and off the market in recent years, last listed at $20 million.

While Ovitz is known for his work as an entertainment exective, he can also play the part of commercial landlord. Ovitz is a co-owner of an office building at 9830 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, along with another former CAA executive, Robert Goldman.

Alo Yoga agreed to take WeWork’s entire 73,000-square-foot space at the four-story property, which was the co-working firm’s second-largest deal in Los Angeles in 2021 at the time.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner