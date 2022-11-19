The Palm Springs “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway” was no Heartbreak Hotel on the market, thank you very much.

The 4,700-square-foot house at 1350 Ladera Circle where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon sold for its full listing price of $5.7 million, Mansion Global reported.

Investors Dan Bridge and Paul Armistead bought the property for $2.6 million in 2020 and spent two years renovating it, an effort that earned it a historic designation from Palm Springs last year.

They sold the home to Nancy Cirillo, the ex-wife of Jeff Cirillo, the former third baseman who spent 14 seasons in the major leagues.

Marc Sanders of Compass brokered for both the buyer and seller.

Nancy Cirillo was drawn to the “groovy, sexy, odd,” architecture and the desert mountain views, she told the outlet.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on nearly half an acre in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, according to the listing. It features a bat-winged roof, rounded rooms, a sunken living room, and a pentagon-shaped pool.

The home was built in 1960 for Robert and Helene Alexander, of the Alexander Construction Company. Robert Alexander and his father George Alexander led the expansion of Palm Springs between 1955 and 1965, building 2,200 “Alexander homes” with the help of architect William Krisel.

Both men and their wives died in a plane crash in 1965, bringing an end to the era of Alexander development in Palm Springs.

According to the outlet, Elvis rented the home shortly in 1966, and it was where he and Priscilla Presley escaped to celebrate after their 1967 Las Vegas nuptials, earning the house the nickname the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway.”

— Kate Hinsche