Open Menu

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs honeymoon getaway sells for $6M

The market wasn’t cruel

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 19, 2022 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1350 Ladera Circle with Elvis and Priscilla Presley (Realtor, Getty)

1350 Ladera Circle with Elvis and Priscilla Presley (Realtor, Getty)

The Palm Springs “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway” was no Heartbreak Hotel on the market, thank you very much.

The 4,700-square-foot house at 1350 Ladera Circle where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon sold for its full listing price of $5.7 million, Mansion Global reported.

Investors Dan Bridge and Paul Armistead bought the property for $2.6 million in 2020 and spent two years renovating it, an effort that earned it a historic designation from Palm Springs last year.

They sold the home to Nancy Cirillo, the ex-wife of Jeff Cirillo, the former third baseman who spent 14 seasons in the major leagues.

Marc Sanders of Compass brokered for both the buyer and seller.

Nancy Cirillo was drawn to the “groovy, sexy, odd,” architecture and the desert mountain views, she told the outlet.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on nearly half an acre in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, according to the listing. It features a bat-winged roof, rounded rooms, a sunken living room, and a pentagon-shaped pool.

The home was built in 1960 for Robert and Helene Alexander, of the Alexander Construction Company. Robert Alexander and his father George Alexander led the expansion of Palm Springs between 1955 and 1965, building 2,200 “Alexander homes” with the help of architect William Krisel.

Both men and their wives died in a plane crash in 1965, bringing an end to the era of Alexander development in Palm Springs.

According to the outlet, Elvis rented the home shortly in 1966, and it was where he and Priscilla Presley escaped to celebrate after their 1967 Las Vegas nuptials, earning the house the nickname the “Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway.”

Read more

— Kate Hinsche




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatehome salesPalm Springs

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Ivana Trump with 10 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Ivana Trump’s longtime UES townhouse listed for $26M
    Ivana Trump’s longtime UES townhouse listed for $26M
    MacKenzie Scott and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Google Maps)
    Mansion donated to charity by MacKenzie Scott sells for $37M
    Mansion donated to charity by MacKenzie Scott sells for $37M
    (Google Maps)
    Mansion donated to charity by MacKenzie Scott sells for $37M
    Mansion donated to charity by MacKenzie Scott sells for $37M
    A photo illustration of Derek Jeter and 14 Lake Shore Road in Greenwood Lake (Getty, Compass)
    Derek Jeter puts New York castle up for auction
    Derek Jeter puts New York castle up for auction
    Rachel Zabar with 19 Bond Street (Rachel Zabar Vintage, Compass, Getty)
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.