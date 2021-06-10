Open Menu

Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs

9K-sf mansion was completed last year in the gated La Quinta community

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 10, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kourtney Kardashian and her Madison Club property. (Getty, Madison Club)
Kourtney Kardashian and her Madison Club property. (Getty, Madison Club)

Kourtney Kardashian picked up a brand new, fully furnished mansion in Palm Springs.

Kardashian paid $12 million for the 9,000-square-foot home on just under an acre of land in the gated community of La Quinta, according to the New York Post. She posted photos at the home on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.

The modern-style, single-story pad has a central courtyard, lots of floor-to-ceiling windows and an open floor plan in the common areas. The house was completed earlier this year and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It came fully furnished with mostly wood and light-colored furniture.

The living room opens to a patio and the pool area in the backyard, which boasts views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Palm trees and a meticulously manicured lawn flank the infinity edge pool.

Kardashian also has access to the community’s 15-tee golf course designed by Tom Fazio.

Kardashian and her family members regularly trade real estate across Southern California. Family members have owned several properties over the years in Hidden Hills and Calabasas, but have branched out to other neighborhoods as well.

Kylie Jenner picked up a spec mansion in Beverly Hills last April for $37 million and a few months later bought a development property in Hidden Hills for $15 million.

Her mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian bought neighboring properties in Hidden Hills a few months after that in Ocotber.

Khloe Kardashian also sold her Calabasas manse for $15.5 million in November, breaking a price record for the city.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstatePalm SpringsSpec Homes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Polo G and his Chatsworth compound (Getty, The Agency)
    Rapper Polo G buys Chatsworth compound ahead of release of third album
    Rapper Polo G buys Chatsworth compound ahead of release of third album
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman with 4179 Valley Meadow Road (Getty, Redfin)
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman buy neighboring homes in Encino
    Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman buy neighboring homes in Encino
    LA Dodgers co-owner Bobby Patton and the property (MLB, Compass)
    LA Dodgers co-owner puts Los Feliz estate up for $15M
    LA Dodgers co-owner puts Los Feliz estate up for $15M
    Tara Lipinski and the 6,779-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades (Getty, Compass)
    Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski lands Pacific Palisades home
    Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski lands Pacific Palisades home
    Tony Gonzalez and 807 Cinthia Street (Getty, Redfin)
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    NFL great Tony Gonzalez scores $21M mansion sale
    Sugar Ray Leonard and his Pacific Palisades property. (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Sugar Ray Leonard relists Pacific Palisades mansion with discount
    Sugar Ray Leonard relists Pacific Palisades mansion with discount
    Victoria Jackson and Bill Guthy with the Sunset Strip home (Guthry Jackson Foundation, Westside Estate Agency)
    Bill Guthy and Victoria Jackson list Sunset Strip home for $8.5M
    Bill Guthy and Victoria Jackson list Sunset Strip home for $8.5M
    Will Arnett and his Beverly Hills Post Office home (Getty, Reddymade)
    Will Arnett’s Beverly Hills home sells after two weeks on market
    Will Arnett’s Beverly Hills home sells after two weeks on market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.