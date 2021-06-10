Kourtney Kardashian picked up a brand new, fully furnished mansion in Palm Springs.

Kardashian paid $12 million for the 9,000-square-foot home on just under an acre of land in the gated community of La Quinta, according to the New York Post. She posted photos at the home on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.

The modern-style, single-story pad has a central courtyard, lots of floor-to-ceiling windows and an open floor plan in the common areas. The house was completed earlier this year and has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It came fully furnished with mostly wood and light-colored furniture.

The living room opens to a patio and the pool area in the backyard, which boasts views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Palm trees and a meticulously manicured lawn flank the infinity edge pool.

Kardashian also has access to the community’s 15-tee golf course designed by Tom Fazio.

Kardashian and her family members regularly trade real estate across Southern California. Family members have owned several properties over the years in Hidden Hills and Calabasas, but have branched out to other neighborhoods as well.

Kylie Jenner picked up a spec mansion in Beverly Hills last April for $37 million and a few months later bought a development property in Hidden Hills for $15 million.

Her mother Kris Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian bought neighboring properties in Hidden Hills a few months after that in Ocotber.

Khloe Kardashian also sold her Calabasas manse for $15.5 million in November, breaking a price record for the city.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch