Open Menu

LA County ordered to shut indoor dining for 3 weeks as Covid cases climb

Governor says he wants to “toggle back on our stay-at-home order and tighten things up”

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Jul.July 01, 2020 01:34 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
An illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
An illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With coronavirus cases on the rise again, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Los Angeles County to shut indoor dining at restaurants for three weeks, another blow to business owners following the recent reopenings.

Newsom’s order on Wednesday took effect immediately and includes 19 counties throughout the state, according to the Los Angeles Times. The governor also ordered movie theaters to close, along with wineries, zoos and museums, all of which had been recently reopened.

Restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining, according to Eater. Restaurants reopened for limited capacity indoor dining at the end of May, about a month ago. They were first ordered to close in mid-March in response to a spreading coronavirus.

The move follows a similar directive in New York City on Wednesday, where officials slammed the brakes on a planned indoor dining reopening that had been only days away.

Rising cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations in L.A. County are reversing what had been a steady pace of reopenings in L.A. County. Bars were open for just 10 days before Newsom ordered them to close again on Monday. That followed a county announcement that revealed about half of the bars and a third of restaurants had not been abiding by social distancing measures over the last several days. It also found that more than half the employees at bars and nearly that many at  restaurants were not wearing face masks, according to the Times.

L.A. County officials also closed beaches for the Fourth of July weekend, which some had feared could bring a wave of infections.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health reported 2,779 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, making it the third straight day with more than 2,100 new cases reported. [LAT, Eater] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronavirushospitalityrestaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt and Woodridge CEO Michael Rosenfeld with 101 S. Marengo Avenue, and a rendering of the building (Credit: Google Maps)

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May

CRE investment sales in LA sank like a stone in May
John Zhao and a rendering of Oceanwide Center (Credit: Rendering © DBOX; Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

Coronavirus forces another delay of Oceanwide Center sale in San Fran

Coronavirus forces another delay of Oceanwide Center sale in San Fran
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty)

Not so fast! A week after they reopened, state orders LA County bars to close

Not so fast! A week after they reopened, state orders LA County bars to close
Beny Alagem of Alagem Capital and renderings of the new design (Credit: DBOX for Alagem Capital Group via Los Angeles Times)

Beny Alagem’s new $2B One Beverly Hills design is loaded with gardens

Beny Alagem’s new $2B One Beverly Hills design is loaded with gardens
Douglas Elliman CEO Howard Lorber and West Coast exec Stephen Kotler

In “new world of real estate,” Elliman exits Montecito office

In “new world of real estate,” Elliman exits Montecito office
LAHSA Executive Director Heidi Marston

LA County targets $800M to house the homeless

LA County targets $800M to house the homeless
Nury Martinez

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?

LA approves biggest rent relief program of any city in US. Is it enough?
Alicia Silverstone from the film 'Clueless', 1995, and a rendering of the Beverly Center (Credit: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images, and Beverly Center via Los Angeles Times)

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis

For LA’s malls, lawsuits could be the next crisis
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.