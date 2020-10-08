Open Menu

Producer Chuck Lorre buys again in Pacific Palisades

“Big Bang Theory” paid $10M for a home next door to his mansion

Oct.October 08, 2020 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Chuck Lorre and the home (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, and Google Maps)
Sitcom producer Chuck Lorre has bought himself some more room in Pacific Palisades.

Lorre paid $9.5 million for a half-acre property next door to his longtime home in the neighborhood, according to Variety. It was an off-market deal.

The new house dates from the 1930s, and is about 5,400 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The grounds are mostly lawns and gardens, but no pool.

Lorre has been overhauling his home next door for the last two years, and it’s currently uninhabitable, according to the report. Lorre has owned that home, an English-style mansion, for 25 years. He also owns a beach house in Malibu and a condominium in Manhattan.
Lorre is one of television’s most successful producers, and has created hit shows like “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” among others.

While activity in the Pacific Palisades housing market slowed during the height of the pandemic — as it did across Los Angeles — it has since picked back.

In late September, an 8,000-square-foot mansion sold to José Feliciano, billionaire co-founder of Clearlake Capital, and his wife, Kwanza Jones. Also last month, the family of the late French singer Johnny Hallyday listed his 12,000-square-foot mansion in the neighborhood for just under $18 million. [Variety]Dennis Lynch

