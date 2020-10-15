Open Menu

Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” fame asks $16M Malibu beach pad

6.7K sf home has an elevator and staircases to Broad Beach

Oct.October 15, 2020 08:22 AM
TRD Staff
Steve Levitan and the home (Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Google Maps)
Steve Levitan, creator of the long-running sitcom “Modern Family,” is putting his sizable Malibu beach house on the market.

Levitan is asking $16 million for the 6,700-square-foot home he’s owned since 2002, according to the Los Angeles Times. He paid $5.4 million for the property and renovated it in his time there.

The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including three each in detached guest suites. The owner’s suite has double-height ceilings and a private deck.

The quarter-acre property packs in an interior courtyard as well. The main house has a lofted gym, elevator, and a great room that opens to the back deck overlooking Broad Beach. The beach is accessible via several staircases on the property.

Levitan was already a successful sitcom creator when he bought the beach house. His popular sitcom “Just Shoot Me” was several seasons into its run, and he had success with other shows as a writer, director, and producer. “Modern Family” ended an 11-season run earlier this year.

Actor Pierce Brosnan is also selling his Malibu beach house about a half-mile southeast on Broad Beach for a far higher sum. Brosnan is asking $100 million for the Thai-inspired resort-style compound. It sits on 1.2 acres and spans 12,500 square feet.

In 2017, a trust connected to Levitan sold a 43,000-square-foot home in Santa Monica’s Woodacres Road for $41 million. That set a record at the time for priciest single-family home sale in the city. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

