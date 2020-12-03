Priscilla Presley has sold her longtime Beverly Hills mansion for $13 million, four months on the market.

The widow of Elvis Presley listed the 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home for $16 million in August. It was the first time the property hit the market in 45 years, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the sale.

The closing followed an October price cut to $14.5 million.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, including a main suite with a private terrace. The interiors keep with the Spanish-style theme and include exposed beams and arched doorways.

It was built in 1951, and sits on about an acre of manicured lawns, gardens and patios. There is also a pool and tennis court in the backyard.

Jonah Wilson with Hilton & Hyland represented Presley in the deal. Peter Zimble and Dan Beder with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, who was not named.

Last year, Presley sold her Brentwood home after just 10 days on the market for $3.8 million, or $150,000 above her asking price.

Presley was married to Elvis Presley for six years from 1967 to 1973. In the 1980s she had a five-year run on the soap opera “Dallas” and appeared in three “Naked Gun” films.

Elvis and Priscella Presley amassed a number of properties around the L.A. area. Those included a home the couple bought in 1967, which sold last March to Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton, for $25.5 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch