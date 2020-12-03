Open Menu

Priscilla has left Beverly Hills: King of Rock’s widow sells estate

9K sf mansion hadn’t changed hands in 45 years

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 03, 2020 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Priscilla Presley and her Beverly Hills estate (Getty, Redfin)
Priscilla Presley and her Beverly Hills estate (Getty, Redfin)

Priscilla Presley has sold her longtime Beverly Hills mansion for $13 million, four months on the market.

The widow of Elvis Presley listed the 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home for $16 million in August. It was the first time the property hit the market in 45 years, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported on the sale.

The closing followed an October price cut to $14.5 million.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, including a main suite with a private terrace. The interiors keep with the Spanish-style theme and include exposed beams and arched doorways.

It was built in 1951, and sits on about an acre of manicured lawns, gardens and patios. There is also a pool and tennis court in the backyard.
Jonah Wilson with Hilton & Hyland represented Presley in the deal. Peter Zimble and Dan Beder with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, who was not named.

Last year, Presley sold her Brentwood home after just 10 days on the market for $3.8 million, or $150,000 above her asking price.

Presley was married to Elvis Presley for six years from 1967 to 1973. In the 1980s she had a five-year run on the soap opera “Dallas” and appeared in three “Naked Gun” films.

Elvis and Priscella Presley amassed a number of properties around the L.A. area. Those included a home the couple bought in 1967, which sold last March to Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton, for $25.5 million. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Beverly HillsCelebrity Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Avril Lavigne and the Malibu home (Getty, Realtor)

Avril Lavigne buys Malibu home Scott Gillen rebuilt

Avril Lavigne buys Malibu home Scott Gillen rebuilt
Bret Michaels and the city of Calabasas (Getty)

Something to believe in: Poison’s Bret Michaels returns to Calabasas

Something to believe in: Poison’s Bret Michaels returns to Calabasas
600 The Strand and Cindy Robinson Mullen (Realtor, Tim & Cindy)

Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M

Helicopter heiress lists Hermosa Beach home for $23M
9600 Wilshire Boulevard (Google Maps, iStock)

Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue hits the auction block

Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue hits the auction block
Michael Shabani of Crown and Russell Russell Gimelstob of Ascendant, and the building (Credit: Google Maps)

Crown Equity partnership sells Rodeo Drive building for $122M

Crown Equity partnership sells Rodeo Drive building for $122M
Mookie Betts (Credit: Ralph Freso/Getty Images, and Vimeo via Dirt.com)

Mookie Betts follows World Series win with Encino home buy

Mookie Betts follows World Series win with Encino home buy
Khloé Kardashian (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian offloads Calabasas manse for record price

Khloe Kardashian offloads Calabasas manse for record price
A rendering of the project (Credit: SKANSKA via Commercial Observer)

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development

Skanska building its first ground-up LA development
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.