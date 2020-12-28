Open Menu

Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh

Grammy-winning singer paid $6.6M for the 9K-sf home

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 28, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)
Meghan Trainor is the latest famous musician to pick up a pad in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood.

The singer — best known for her 2014 debut hit “All About That Bass” — dropped $6.6 million on a 9,000-square-foot mansion replete with a recording studio, Variety reported. Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson have all recently purchased homes nearby.

Read more

Trainor’s new home was built in 1998, and rapper TMG Fresh (Doug Jordan) installed the studio and made many other upgrades during his two years owning it. Even with those improvements, he sold the home for a paper loss of $35,000, according to the publication.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home sits on 1.1 acres and is hidden from street view by tall hedges. The estate has a plunge pool with a waterslide, a two-story guesthouse, a gym and a sports court.

The main home’s living room is set up as an arcade, with a pool table, pinball machine and shoot-’em-up station. Jordan is 30 years old. His father, Doug Jordan, is a well known developer in the Bay Area.

Since her famous ditty about derrieres, Trainor has had no treble amassing a real estate booty in L.A. She also owns a farmhouse-style home in Toluca Lake, acquired for $4.9 million in 2016, and a property in Valley Village purchased that same year for $1.7 million.

[Variety] — Danielle Balbi

Tags
Celebrity Real EstateEncinoresidential real estate

