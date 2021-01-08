Open Menu

Here’s what tenants are paying at Jade Enterprises’ 888 Figueroa in DTLA

TJ Maxx parent company, state and federal agencies among top tenants

Los Angeles Insights /
Jan.January 08, 2021 02:45 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 Jade Enterprises’ Director of Development Daniel Taban and 888 South Figueroa Street (Google Maps)
Jade Enterprises’ Director of Development Daniel Taban and 888 South Figueroa Street (Google Maps)

When Jade Enterprises bought the 404,000-square-foot office tower at 888 South Figueroa Street, the Downtown Los Angeles property wasn’t in great shape.

Jade paid $50.5 million for the building in 2004, receiving a property that was “poorly maintained,” had a 69 percent occupancy rate and a “non-local/non-responsive owner,” according to a recent DBRS Morningstar report.

Sixteen years and $23 million in renovations later, 888 Figueroa has an appraised value of $210 million and counts several state and federal agencies among its tenants. In 2019, Jade secured a $115 million CMBS refinancing for the property from MUFG Principal Commercial Capital, and associated documents provide an inside look at the building’s finances.

At the time of the refinancing, the 20-story office tower was 85 percent leased to 36 distinct tenants according to the loan prospectus. The average base rent was $37 per square foot.

The top tenant, TJX Companies, started out with a 2,860-square-foot lease at the property in 1987 and has since expanded to more than 98,000 square feet. The department store corporation, whose brands include T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, operates its West Coast buying branch at the building.

The second-largest tenant is the State of California with 49,000 square feet and a well above-average base rent of more than $50 per square foot. Five state agencies occupy the building: the Employment Development Department, the State Controller, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, and the Department of Rehabilitation.

The third-largest tenant is the federal government’s General Services Administration, which leases 43,000 square feet on behalf of seven agencies: the Department of Transportation, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the Social Security Administration, the Office of the Inspector General, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Justice, and the Office of Disability Adjudication and Review.

The fourth-largest tenant, First Republic Bank, has a large banking hall on the south end of the building’s ground floor as well as company signage affixed to the top of the building. As of 2019, ground floor retail included Fatburger, Denny’s, Avis and Mrs. Winston’s, according to DBRS Morningstar site inspection.

Read more

MUFG, which provided the $115 million whole loan, is a CMBS lending platform formed by Mitsubishi Group’s MUFG Union Bank and Principal Real Estate Investors. The $75 million A-1 note was contributed to a CMBS transaction named CD 2019-CD8, while the rest of the debt has yet to be securitized, according to Trepp.

Run by brothers David, Albert, and Benny Taban, Jade Enterprises made 888 Figueroa its headquarters. The firm owns more than 100 properties across California and southern Nevada, with more than 3 million square feet of office space and 2 million square feet of retail. In December, it filed plans to develop a 263-unit apartment complex in Pasadena, the third and largest project it mapped out last year in the L.A. area.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Downtown Los AngelesJade EnterprisesTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    David Lawrence Gray and a rendering of the 120-unit tower (David Lawrence Gray Architects, University of Washington)

    120-unit Pencil Tower planned for DTLA

    120-unit Pencil Tower planned for DTLA
    Ratkovich Company’s Wayne Ratkovich and the Alhambra at 1000 South Fremont Avenue (Getty, Ratkovich)

    Here’s what tenants are paying at Ratkovich and partners’ Alhambra campus

    Here’s what tenants are paying at Ratkovich and partners’ Alhambra campus
    Rendering of 1411 South Flower Street (Housing Diversity Corporation)

    Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone

    Micro-housing to rise in DTLA Opportunity Zone
    Geoff Palmer and a rendering of the project (Getty)

    New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project

    New renderings show Geoff Palmer’s 1K-unit DTLA apartment project
    Rockwood Capital's Walter P. Schmidt, LPC West's David Binswanger, and Deka Immobilien's Ulrich Bäcker. (915 Wilshire, Rockwood, LPC, Deka)

    Rockwood Capital, Lincoln Property sell DTLA office tower for $196M

    Rockwood Capital, Lincoln Property sell DTLA office tower for $196M
    Daniel Taban and a rendering of the project (City of Pasadena)

    Jade Enterprises eyes major multifamily project in Pasadena

    Jade Enterprises eyes major multifamily project in Pasadena
    Jeffrey Worther and Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray with (clockwise from top left) Media Studios, The Point, 3800 Alameda and Central Park (Getty)

    Here’s what tenants pay in Blackstone and Worthe’s Burbank office portfolio

    Here’s what tenants pay in Blackstone and Worthe’s Burbank office portfolio
    Macerich CEO Thomas O’Hern and Santa Monica Place mall

    Here’s what tenants are paying at Macerich’s Santa Monica Place

    Here’s what tenants are paying at Macerich’s Santa Monica Place
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.