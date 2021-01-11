Director Bryan Singer, who is facing numerous sexual assault accusations, sold his home on Malibu’s Point Dume for $13.8 million.

Singer bought the home at 7221 Birdview Avenue in 2010 for $8.5 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He listed it in April for $16.5 million and dropped the ask to $15.5 million last summer.

The deal closed on Christmas Eve, according to the report. The property spans an acre with two homes totaling 4,400 square feet. They have a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

“The Usual Suspects” director has been accused by multiple people of sexual assault over the years, according to reports. At least four men have accused him of assaulting them when they were minors. Singer has denied any wrongdoing.

He was removed as a producer from his latest project, “Dark Phoenix,” in 2019, in response to those allegations. Singer was also removed as director of his previous project, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The home is the second Point Dume transaction in the last few weeks. Recently, the Hemsworth brothers sold a 4,600-square-foot home for $4.3 million. Malibu has also been a particularly active market in the recent weeks among celebrities buying and selling homes.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch