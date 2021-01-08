With demand especially high for Malibu real estate, the brothers Hemsworth tapped in.

Actors Chris (“Thor”), Liam (“Hunger Games”) and Luke (“Westworld”) Hemsworth sold their 4,600-square-foot Point Dume pad for $4.25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That’s nearly 25 percent more than the trio paid for it in 2016, and a 13 percent discount from the $4.9 million they listed it for in the fall.

The home at 6315 Gayton Place, on 1.3 acres, has four bathrooms, four bedrooms, a theater room and 750-bottle wine room. It also includes a “Big Buck Hunter” arcade game and views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains, according to the Times.

Recently, celebs including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Gal Gadot and Avril Lavigne have either bought or sold Malibu homes.

For the Hemsworth brothers deal, Eric Haskell of the Agency had the listing and Compass’ Chris Cortazzo represented the buyer, who was not named. [LAT] — Alexi Friedman