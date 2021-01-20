Oops, the price dropped again. And this time it sold!

Britney Spears’ former Beverly Hills home has sold for $6.4 million, the New York Post reported.

The pop star owned the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home between 2007 and 2012, according to the report. The 7,450-square-foot home was first listed in July 2018 for $9.4 million. It dropped steadily, before settling at the final price in October. The sale closed Jan. 15.

The home at 12094 Summit Circle has a home theater and separate maids’ quarters, along with paparazzi-proof elements that include a gated property in a gated community.

There is also a custom pool and spa. Douglas Elliman’s Josh Altman had the listing.

In 2017, Spears sold her Thousand Oaks home in Ventura County for $7 million. https://therealdeal.com/la/2017/02/27/britney-spears-sells-thousand-oaks-home-for-7m/ The property had lingered on the market for two years, when first listed for just under $9 million. Last month, Priscilla Presley sold her longtime Beverly Hills mansion for $13 million. vhttps://therealdeal.com/la/2020/12/03/priscilla-has-left-beverly-hills-king-of-rocks-widow-sells-estate/ The widow of Elvis Presley listed the 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home in August. [NYP] — Sasha Jones

