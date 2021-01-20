Open Menu

Paparazzi-proof former home of Britney Spears sold

7.5K-sf Beverly Hills property had numerous price cuts, then one more time in October

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 20, 2021 02:43 PM
TRD Staff
Britney Spears’ Paparazzi-proof Former Home Fetches $6.4M. (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
Britney Spears and the home 12094 Summit Circle. (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
 

Oops, the price dropped again. And this time it sold!

Britney Spears’ former Beverly Hills home has sold for $6.4 million, the New York Post reported.

The pop star owned the six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home between 2007 and 2012, according to the report. The 7,450-square-foot home was first listed in July 2018 for $9.4 million. It dropped steadily, before settling at the final price in October. The sale closed Jan. 15.

The home at 12094 Summit Circle has a home theater and separate maids’ quarters, along with paparazzi-proof elements that include a gated property in a gated community.

There is also a custom pool and spa. Douglas Elliman’s Josh Altman had the listing.

In 2017, Spears sold her Thousand Oaks home in Ventura County for $7 million. https://therealdeal.com/la/2017/02/27/britney-spears-sells-thousand-oaks-home-for-7m/ The property had lingered on the market for two years, when first listed for just under $9 million. Last month, Priscilla Presley sold her longtime Beverly Hills mansion for $13 million. vhttps://therealdeal.com/la/2020/12/03/priscilla-has-left-beverly-hills-king-of-rocks-widow-sells-estate/ The widow of Elvis Presley listed the 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style home in August. [NYP] — Sasha Jones
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCelebrity Real EstateLA luxury real estate

