Matthew Perry parts with Malibu beach house for $13M

“Friends” star still has 9.3K sf Century City penthouse on market

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 26, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Matthew Perry and 25438 Malibu Road (Getty, Redfin)
Matthew Perry and 25438 Malibu Road (Getty, Redfin)

It’s one Los Angeles property down and another to go for Matthew Perry.
The “Friends” star sold his beachfront home in Malibu for $13.1 million, but is still looking to unload his larger Century City penthouse, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The two-story Malibu home at 25438 Malibu Road is 5,500 square feet, and has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Both levels open up to decks on the beach-facing side of the house. Perry listed the home for $15 million in August. The closing price was just a little more than the $13 million he paid for the property in 2011.

Last year, Perry bought a home in Pacific Palisades that’s about half the size of the Malibu property.

His 9,300-square-foot penthouse at Related Companies’ The Century in Century City has been on the market since August 2019. Perry first listed it for $35 million then dropped the ask last year to $27 million. The unit encompasses the entire 40th floor of the 42-story tower. [LAT] — Dennis Lynch

Celebrity Real EstateMalibu

