Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson move into Malibu

Coldplay frontman and “Fifty Shades” actress paid $13M for home in Point Dume

Los Angeles /
Jan.January 28, 2021 09:10 AM
TRD Staff
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin with their Malibu home (Getty, Redfin)
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin with their Malibu home (Getty, Redfin)

The Malibu housing market has been a hotbed of celebrity activity lately. The likes of Matthew Perry, Gal Gadot, Avril Lavigne and others have either bought or sold homes in the coastal community.

Add “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to the list.

The couple paid $12.5 million for a six-bedroom home in the Point Dume area, the New York Post reported. The sale closed in late October but had not been previously reported. It listed in July for $14 million.

The home totals 5,338 square feet, and includes a detached two-story guest house on the one-acre property. The main house has a double-height living room with a wraparound balcony on the second floor, a home theater, game room and a large kitchen. It includes a pool and a permit to build a tennis court.

In 2019, Martin bought an 1,800-square-foot home in Malibu for $5.5 million. In 2014, he and Gwyneth Paltrow paid $14 million for another Point Dume pad. The couple uncoupled two years later. Johnson has owned a mid-century home in Los Angeles since 2016.

While Malibu has been in-demand, Point Dume in particular has been a focus. The Hemsworth brothers sold a home there earlier this month, as did embattled director Bryan Singer. Last summer, Gateway computer co-founder Ted Waite bought a 1.3-acre property there from fashion designer James Perse for $34.2 million. In the fall, James Cameron listed his longtime spread in the area. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch 

