Golden State Warriors star and three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is looking to shed some real estate.

Curry has listed a Menlo Park home he bought just two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. He paid $1.2 million for the two-bedroom home at 3700 Fair Oaks Avenue and is asking $1.35 million.

The home is the smaller of two properties he bought in 2019. The other is a new construction mansion about three miles away in Atherton that ran Curry $31 million — about three-quarters of his salary this season.

The Menlo Park home is a single story and totals 1,240 square feet. It was built in 1929 and appears to have been recently renovated. It sits on a 4,000-square-foot lot lined by a white picket fence.

Curry has owned various homes across the Bay Area over the years, including one in Orinda outside Oakland.

The Bay Area housing market slowed down during lockdowns last year, but it’s San Francisco’s urban market that has taken the biggest hit from the pandemic.

Apartment rents were already down nearly 10 percent by May and continue to fall. Office rents are also trending downward as vacancy rises.

Curry’s Warriors are in a rebuilding phase after a disappointing, injury-wracked 2020 season that followed five straight NBA Finals appearances.

The 32-year-old guard recently passed 17,000 career points and is on track to surpass Ray Allen for the NBA career three-point record.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch